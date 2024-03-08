Woburn girls’ basketball rides dominant second quarter past Bridgewater-Raynham and into Division 1 semifinals

“I knew that at that point we kind of sealed the deal,” said Morrison, who led a balanced Woburn scoring effort with 12 points. “I felt a little bit of pressure, but honestly it’s the same thing every shot.”

On the verge of a Division 1 quarterfinal victory, the junior stepped to the free-throw line and calmly knocked down both shots, sealing a 61-48 victory for fourth-seeded Woburn over No. 12 B-R on Friday at Carl J. Torrice Gymnasium.

WOBURN — Dribbling through an ultra-aggressive Bridgewater-Raynham defense with under a minute to play, Woburn guard Mckenna Morrison sighed in relief when the whistle blew.

After upsetting No. 5 Wellesley in buzzer-beating fashion in a second-round matchup Wednesday, the Trojans (16-6) led by as many as 6 in the first quarter. The Tanners (18-4) dug down defensively and closed the first half on a 16-2 run, retaking the lead for good on a short jumper from senior Riley Morgan (8 points) midway through the second quarter.

“In the first quarter, they were very comfortable and we talked about making them uncomfortable,” Woburn coach Stephen Sullivan said. “We were able to get under their air space to make things more difficult.”

The Tanners stretched their lead to 13 before B-R clawed back, getting within 2 on a triple by senior Reese Bartlett (18 points) with 4:33 to play. Woburn’s Kayleigh McCarthy converted a traditional 3-point play on the next Tanners possession, and Woburn held on.

The Middlesex League champions play the winner of No. 1 Bishop Feehan and No. 8 Lexington in the Division 1 semifinals. Date, time and location are to be determined.

“We definitely have championship DNA,” Morrison said. “If we play our best, we can go all the way.”