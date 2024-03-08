Former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards says he’s not interested in returning to same position

After attending his Ludonautics sports consultancy partner Ian Graham’s appearance on the “Beyond the Pitch: Transforming Soccer Through Advanced Analytics” panel, the former Liverpool sporting director offered a glimpse into his thinking about his future and whether or not that could mean returning to a franchise owned by the Boston-based Fenway Sports Group.

Before Liverpool fans jump to conclusions, consider that Edwards’s primary reason to be in town was as an attendee of the 18th annual MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference .

In a conversation at the Boston Convention and Exposition Center, the affable 44-year-old, dressed in sneakers, jeans and a green hoodie, said he is enjoying his work as an advisor at Ludonautics.

He also requested not to be quoted, hardly a surprise considering he succeeded in doing that during his 2016-2022 tenure with the Reds, a span when along with manager Jurgen Klopp and FSG president Mike Gordon, the team reached the pinnacle of English and European soccer competitions.

Credited as the mastermind behind the savvy, cost-effective player personnel moves that fueled Liverpool’s rise, Edwards left Liverpool in order to both spend more time with his young family and figure out his next professional move.

Other soccer clubs, including historically powerful Premier League clubs Chelsea and Manchester United, pursued him for their sporting director positions.

Edwards declined, and began working with Graham, founder of Ludonautics and who worked alongside Edwards in the analytics department as Director of Research.

Two days after Klopp informed FSG leaders last November that he would not be returning as coach, FSG reached out to Edwards. They asked him to return to the club as sporting director, a position then held in an interim capacity by Jorg Schmadtke.

Edwards declined the offer, reiterating to FSG that he had no interest in being a sporting director again with them or any club primarily because he needed new professional challenges.

As to what job would interest him in a return to any soccer club, Edwards is still trying to define that job description. One idea is that it could involve a position above the sporting director, including exposure to a club’s business operations.

It may or may not eventually prove relevant to Edwards, but last week the Red Sox gave Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan an additional title as CEO of FSG International.

Edwards remains on good terms with FSG leadership, which includes Gordon, principal owner John Henry, who owns the Globe, and chairman Tom Werner, who are believed to still be trying to woo Edwards back. According to multiple reports, Edwards met with Henry and Gordon while in Boston.

One reason why he still has a positive relationship with FSG, Edwards said, was because he doesn’t use the media to try to further his own prospects.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com.