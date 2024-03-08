Mookie Betts starts at shortstop as Dodgers reconsider infield configuration

Asked about the move, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said it is “permanent, for now,” according to USA TODAY .

Betts started at shortstop in place of Gavin Lux, who has struggled defensively this spring for Los Angeles, in Friday’s Cactus League game against the Reds. Lux started at second base.

Just three months after the Dodgers announced Mookie Betts would be their starting second baseman this season, they may have changed course.

“I don’t know. I was just, like, alright,” Betts told reporters before the game. “Whatever. I do not care. I just want to win. So the rest does not matter.”

Betts said he called Lux and told him: “Nothing’s changed, other than your view to home plate. We’re still up the middle together. We still are doing this thing together. So it doesn’t really matter.”

Betts, who has six Gold Gloves as a right fielder, made 12 starts and appeared in 16 games at shortstop last season, his only MLB appearances at the position. Prior to last season, his most recent stint as a shortstop came in 2012 in the Red Sox farm system.

Lux, a 26-year-old who missed last season with a torn ACL, has two errors this spring, but has also produced several ugly throws.

If the Dodgers stick with Lux at second, they could also turn to Miguel Rojas, their primary shortstop last season, and return Betts to the outfield, where he would take the place of Jason Heyward or James Outman.



