Dave Flint’s NU team is confident heading into women’s Hockey East final, and why not?

But those years of dominance haven’t been formed in a player-only vacuum. As second-seeded Northeastern heads into its eighth straight Hockey East championship game Saturday against top-seeded UConn, it will turn to Flint, who in his 15 seasons has built the league’s most impressive coaching résumé.

“It’s reassuring for me as their coach to see the confidence level on that bench,” said Flint after Wednesday night’s Hockey East semifinal overtime win over New Hampshire. “Our fifth-year kids have won four championships, so they know what it takes to get it done.”

Dave Flint never counted out his Northeastern women’s hockey team. Over the years, the coach has shown great game planning, but his strength might be more in the mind-set he instills in his players.

A former goaltender at North Adams State, Flint arrived at Northeastern in 2008 after establishing the women’s hockey program at Saint Anselm. A certified athletic trainer and a sought-after goaltending coach, he had a unique pedigree well-suited for rebuilding a struggling program. Though Northeastern was one of the area’s first women’s hockey programs, the Huskies struggled with the establishment of more teams and the NCAA’s sponsorship of the sport.

By 2011-12, Flint’s abilities to build and lead were evident. The Huskies went 15-3-3 in Hockey East, winning their first regular-season title. They won their first Beanpot since 1998. Kendall Coyne Schofield, who would become one of the most important players in the development of the sport’s popularity in the US, was a freshman, an example of Flint’s recruiting prowess.

Over the next 14 years, Northeastern would become the standard-bearer for Hockey East, winning six league titles. The Huskies made their first NCAA championship appearance in 2016, and soon became regulars at the Women’s Frozen Four, making the last three.

Dave Flint's teams are never lacking in confidence. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

So much of Northeastern’s success is built on confidence and resilience. The current season is a perfect example. By the end of November, the Huskies had lost eight games, as many as they had lost in the previous two seasons combined. With a top line of superstars having graduated, many thought Northeastern’s reign atop Hockey East had come to a close.

“They could have packed it in and we could have had a very average season,” said Flint. “But they didn’t. They chose the path that they wanted to go and they came together and they worked hard. I think they found their identity.”

Northeastern went on a run that saw it win the Beanpot in overtime against Boston University, defeat two of the league’s top two teams in UConn and Boston College, and now end up on the precipice of another Hockey East title.

One of the main reasons Northeastern was able to rejuvenate its season was grad student goaltender Gwyneth Philips.

Playing for a coach who was a goaltender is not always easy, because the feedback can feel too critical or there can be perceived pressure because of the coach’s intimate understanding of the position.

But in his last two starters, Aerin Frankel and Philips, Flint found goaltenders who thrived under his guidance. Flint believed in Frankel’s abilities when other D1 coaches did not, and she developed not only into a Patty Kazmaier Award winner but one of Team USA’s and the PWHL’s best goalies.

Flint convinced the sought-after Philips to stick around and wait behind Frankel when she could have transferred and been a five-year starter elsewhere. The Northeastern faithful are happy she did, as she provided defensive support this season while the rest of the team retooled. Her .953 save percentage and 1.19 goals against average have her in the conversation for National Goaltender of the Year and the Kazmaier Award.

“The one thing I have always said about Gwen is she reads plays really well,” said Flint. “She’s a step ahead of the shooters. That’s what makes her so good, plus the fact that she’s just so competitive. That’s why she’s the best goalie in the NCAA.”

Philips’s steadiness in net gave Northeastern the time to reclaim the season. Now that it is back on track, can it stop UConn’s stellar run?

Winner of the regular-season title, UConn has won six of its last seven. It lost an overtime shootout to Northeastern in the teams’ last meeting Feb. 9. UConn boasts 13 players who scored in double digits this season, and also has an extremely strong goaltender in 2022 Olympian Tia Chan.

UConn has never made the NCAA tournament, and hopes this is the year to do so.

But Northeastern has been in this spot before, and if its late-season play is any indication, the Huskies believe they can defend their title.

“Going into the year, I knew we had the talent, but I knew we were going to have to win a different way than we were used to,” said Flint. “With our fifth-year players and the experience they have, I was confident we could get back to the championship.”

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.