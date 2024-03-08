The opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics will be July 26, and for the first time they won’t be in a stadium

PARIS — The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics along the river Seine will be held during sunset, organizers said Friday.

It’s the first time an Olympic opening ceremony will be held outside a stadium setting, in line with the Paris organizers motto: “Games Wide Open.” About 10,500 athletes will parade through the heart of the French capital on boats on the Seine along a 3.7-mile route.

The open-air event will start on July 26 at 7:30 p.m. Paris time (1:30 p.m. Eastern Time).