What’s changed since Bill Belichick left? Collaboration is the new ‘Patriot Way.’

In the past two months, the Patriots have made something clear: They’re all about collaboration.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft used it when discussing the hierarchical structure for personnel decisions. Coach Jerod Mayo used it when describing his plan for hiring coordinators. And de facto general manager Eliot Wolf used it when explaining New England’s revamped grading system for draft prospects.

The same word keeps popping up about the new setup in Foxborough.

“When I talk about leadership, most people think it’s like a chess board and a guy moving pieces on the board. I really don’t believe that to be correct,” Mayo said. “I think of it more as gardening. Gardeners really don’t grow anything. They just make sure the soil is right. They grab the weeds out there. They water it. That’s how what grows, grows. That’s how I approach leadership. We’ve talked about it before, but collaboration is huge.”

As the Patriots move forward without Bill Belichick, their coach of the last 24 years, they’re hoping to empower those who may have felt restrained in recent years.

Mayo said last week that not every change should be interpreted as disrespect toward the previous regime. It’s hard, however, to ignore the fact that early indications about the way the Patriots plan to operate run in direct contrast to the way Belichick functioned in his final seasons.

By the end of his tenure, according to multiple people within the organization, Belichick unilaterally made both coaching and personnel decisions that flouted feedback from his staff. His omnipotence complicated accountability, which is one of the reasons Kraft didn’t feel comfortable retaining Belichick and adjusting his role.

Decentralizing the power with Belichick still in the building did not seem feasible.

“When you have someone like Bill, who’s had control over every decision, every coach we hire, the organization reports to him on the draft and how much money we spend, every decision has been his — and we’ve always supported him,” Kraft said the day the Patriots and Belichick agreed to part ways. “To then take some of that power away and give it to someone else . . . it’s going to set up confusion.”

The Patriots decided a fresh start would be best — and are hopeful this new era will feature productive collaboration across departments.

“We need ‘doctor no’s’ around us, people to protect ourselves from ourselves,” Kraft said. “As things evolve and you get more power, sometimes people are afraid to speak up. I’m speaking about all companies. I think it’s good to have checks and balances.”

As the Patriots face a critical offseason, with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft and $87 million in salary cap space, Wolf will ultimately make the final personnel decisions. But he plans on seeking input from Mayo, director of player personnel Matt Groh, senior personnel executive Alonzo Highsmith, senior personnel advisor Patrick Stewart, director of pro scouting Steve Cargile, director of college scouting Camren Williams, and others.

When Wolf shared at the NFL Scouting Combine that the Patriots had altered their grading system for draft prospects, he focused more on the process leading up to the grade rather than the grading scale itself. This process, he said, will involve hearing from the scouts more.

“It’s going to be a collaborative effort,” Wolf said.

Of course, disagreements will be inevitable. Not every decision will be unanimous. Not every recommendation will be followed. But the Patriots are hoping to establish a culture where people believe their opinions are valued.

Mayo does not seem fearful of having “too many cooks in the kitchen,” as long as all the “cooks” maintain a team-first attitude.

“There will be disagreements with the nutritional staff,” Mayo said. “There will be disagreements with the weight staff. There will be disagreements with the coordinators. But when it’s all said and done, the main goal has to be what is best for the team? We’re all about checking our ego at the door. We have to do what’s best for the Patriots.”

It’s certainly easy for the Patriots to say all of the right things before the major decisions ahead. What are they going to do with the No. 3 pick? How are they going to remedy the back-to-back years of incompetent offense?

In the meantime, it sounds as though the team is confident in its process.

“It’s all about collaboration,” Mayo said. “That’s what [Kraft] talked about, and that’s what I’m about, as well.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.