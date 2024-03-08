Patriots to re-sign tight end Hunter Henry to three-year deal

Tight end Hunter Henry is returning to the Patriots, a league source confirmed Friday.

The 29-year-old Henry, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent, will stay in New England on a three-year contract, per source. The Patriots previously had no tight ends under contract for the 2024 season, so retaining Henry, a captain and productive contributor, made sense.

Last season, Henry caught 42 passes for 419 yards and a team-high six touchdowns. During his time in New England, he’s emerged as a reliable and popular target amid the team’s offensive woes. Eight of Henry’s 17 touchdowns as a Patriot have come inside the red zone, while 64.7 percent of his receptions have converted for a first down.