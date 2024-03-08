Patriots to re-sign tight end Hunter Henry to three-year deal

Tight end Hunter Henry is returning to the Patriots, a league source confirmed Friday.
The 29-year-old Henry, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent, will stay in New England on a three-year contract, per source. The Patriots previously had no tight ends under contract for the 2024 season, so retaining Henry, a captain and productive contributor, made sense.
Last season, Henry caught 42 passes for 419 yards and a team-high six touchdowns. During his time in New England, he’s emerged as a reliable and popular target amid the team’s offensive woes. Eight of Henry’s 17 touchdowns as a Patriot have come inside the red zone, while 64.7 percent of his receptions have converted for a first down.
Henry was among the top players scheduled to become available at his position. Mike Gesicki and Pharaoh Brown are also set to become unrestricted free agents, joining the likes of Logan Thomas, Will Dissly, Gerald Everett, and Noah Fant.
Ahead of the start of free agency, the Patriots now have retained Kyle Dugger on the transition tag and signed tackle Chukwuma Okorafor on a one-year deal. They also have released safety Adrian Phillips, cornerback J.C. Jackson, and defensive end Lawrence Guy.
