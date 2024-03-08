Phillips Andover boys leg out a seventh-place finish in distance medley relay at New Balance Nationals

On Day 2 of the New Balance Indoor Nationals, Phillips Andover delivered a seventh-place finish in the boys’ distance medley relay at the Reggie Lewis Center Friday.

Senior Max Huang ran the leading 1,200-meter leg, finishing fifth at 3:09.17 and right on the tail of the third and fourth runners. The quartet maintained a steady pace and solid position throughout the middle stretch with sophomore Sami Tokat and senior Emerson Kington and into the final 1,600 meters, where junior Tamrat Gavenas anchored PA to a 10:19.67 clocking

Marshfield’s foursome of senior Kyle Behan and juniors Matthew McCabe, Luke Leary, and Graham Heinrich also found success in the DMR, placing 16th. The quartet recorded a 10:28.39 time – 18 seconds better than their season high and the third best score in school history.

Ridgefield High School (Conn.) was first in 10:01.13.

The Framingham Flyers Track secured an impressive 11th place finish in the girls’ 1,600 sprint medley with a time of 4:07.46, and Wachusett Track Club landed in the top 20 (4:10.20) for the same event.

Austin Prep (31st), Billerica Track Club (34th), and Walpole Track Club (37th) found themselves positioned near each other on the leaderboard for the boys’ 1,600 sprint medley.

The Bay State’s best chance in the 4x200 was expected from Xaverian, the Division 1, All-State, and New England champion. However, the quartet’s victorious three-week postseason run ended with a DQ.

Belmont’s Ellie Shea of Emerging Elites, the defending 5,000-meter champion, did not participate.

The competition will continue Saturday and Sunday, with the final day scheduled for the New Balance facility.

