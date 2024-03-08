Taylor Swift debuts re-recorded ‘Reputation’ track in Patriots ‘Dynasty’ documentary

On Friday, viewers of Apple TV+’s “The Dynasty” will get an inside look at Tom Brady’s 2016 season with the Patriots, one that started with a four-game suspension.

That’s not all viewers are getting.

Episode 8 of the 10-part docuseries, which is a look back at Brady’s return to the spotlight following the Deflategate scandal, features a new version of Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” — her re-recorded version that will appear on a not-yet-announced “Reputation (Taylor’s Version)” album.