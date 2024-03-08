Taylor Swift debuts re-recorded ‘Reputation’ track in Patriots ‘Dynasty’ documentary

On Friday, viewers of Apple TV+’s “The Dynasty” will get an inside look at Tom Brady’s 2016 season with the Patriots, one that started with a four-game suspension.
That’s not all viewers are getting.
Episode 8 of the 10-part docuseries, which is a look back at Brady’s return to the spotlight following the Deflategate scandal, features a new version of Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” — her re-recorded version that will appear on a not-yet-announced “Reputation (Taylor’s Version)” album.
Show director Matt Hamacheck explained on the Up & Adams show that his team wanted to use the song, which came out 2017, but had issues with the licensing because of Swift’s long-running effort to own the master recordings of her songs.
Hamacheck and Co. approached Swift’s representation to ask permission to use her new version of the track, and lucky for Hamacheck, they said yes.
“Sort of the world’s on his case. Everybody wants to see him fail, so he goes on the revenge tour,” Hamacheck said about the moment in the documentary. “And we always try to find music that doesn’t necessarily, it isn’t subversive, but its not the typical way you would show something.”
Episodes 7 and 8 will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday.