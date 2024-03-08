Xaverian’s senior-laden squad outlasts North Andover to reach Division 1 state basketball semifinals

“They set a goal beginning of the season, and this was their goal, to make the final four,” said fifth-year coach Ryan Sheehan. “I’m so proud of these kids. There were some dark days early on when I took over the program. They could have given in, but they wanted to change it, and they did.”

The sophomores on that squad rallied for a strong finish that season, helped lead a run to the Round of 16 last winter as juniors, and on Friday night, the senior-laden Hawks pulled off a gutty 55-52 win in the state Division 1 quarterfinals at No. 4 North Andover, lifting the program to the semifinals for the first time since 1990.

NORTH ANDOVER — Two seasons ago, the Xaverian basketball team got off to another rough start with an 0-10 record.

The fifth-seeded Hawks (17-6) will take on top-seeded defending champion Worcester North (22-0) in a semifinal matchup at a neutral site (time, date TBD).

Xaverian mixed up a few zone defenses and slowed the pace throughout the contest. Star senior Zach Wolinski and the No. 4 Scarlet Knights (18-5) trailed, 24-21, at the half, but eventually pulled ahead for a 40-35 lead on a pair of 3-pointers from Brian Gyorda.

Wolinski (9 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists) impacted the game with his passing, finding Gyorda for another trey to make it a 48-45 game in the fourth quarter, but JJ Honekamp (17 points) responded immediately with a triple and Lorenzo Carrara (19 points) proved to be a steadying force for the Hawks with some clutch buckets down the stretch.

“We talked about it all year. Just be level headed,” said Carrara. “JJ Honekamp drained a huge 3. That was a game-changer. We knew [the Knights] were going to hit shots, but we knew if we just stayed level headed, we’ll be fine.”

“I remember how demoralizing [the 0-10 start was] and this just feels unreal.”

Wolinski, a Wesleyan-bound senior who led the Knights to the state semifinals last season, turned up the intensity late, but Xaverian held serve thanks to key two-way play from Roman Perdoni (8 points) and Ty Cheney (7 points, 4 assists).

“Against great opponents like North Andover, in their gym, you just do whatever it takes to win,” said Sheehan. “We just wanted to make sure we matched their intensity and try to keep their shooters in check.”



