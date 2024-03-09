More than two dozen Golden Retrievers removed from Rhode Island home, later test positive for ringworms

Twenty-seven Golden Retrievers were removed from a Hopkinton, R.I., home on Friday after police responded to investigate an unlicensed breeding operation and found the dogs living under conditions “detrimental” to their health, officials said.

A resident at the home on Alton Bradford Road cooperated with authorities and surrendered 20 puppies and seven adult Golden Retrievers, who were then placed in the custody of the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the Hopkinton Police Department said.

The dogs later tested positive for ringworm and won’t be available for adoption or foster care for several weeks, the RISPCA said on Saturday.