fb-pixel27 Golden Retrievers removed from R.I. home Skip to main content

More than two dozen Golden Retrievers removed from Rhode Island home, later test positive for ringworms

By Nick Stoico Globe Staff,Updated March 9, 2024, 1 hour ago
Twenty-seven Golden Retrievers, including 20 puppies, were removed from a Rhode Island home Friday as police were investigating an unlicensed breeding operation, authorities said.Hopkinton, R.I., Police Department

Twenty-seven Golden Retrievers were removed from a Hopkinton, R.I., home on Friday after police responded to investigate an unlicensed breeding operation and found the dogs living under conditions “detrimental” to their health, officials said.

A resident at the home on Alton Bradford Road cooperated with authorities and surrendered 20 puppies and seven adult Golden Retrievers, who were then placed in the custody of the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the Hopkinton Police Department said.

The dogs later tested positive for ringworm and won’t be available for adoption or foster care for several weeks, the RISPCA said on Saturday.

Advertisement

“We are currently giving the dogs the medical care they need and cannot consider applications at this time,” the organization said in a Facebook post.

The dogs were placed in the custody of the RISPCA and are being treated for ringworms, the organization said.Hopkinton, R.I., Police Department

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.

Boston Globe Today