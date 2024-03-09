Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

An increasing number of common grackles and red-winged blackbirds are beginning to be seen in many areas as they return north for the summer.

Special sightings last week included single eared grebes in East Gloucester and Marblehead, a Western grebe in Winthrop, Bohemian waxwings in Yarmouth Port, Sunderland, Dalton, and Williamstown, a Townsend’s solitaire in Truro, a continuing Say’s phoebe in Belchertown, and a continuing Townsend’s warbler in Cambridge.

Berkshire County: Eighteen Bohemian waxwings on the Pine Cobble School Trail in Williamstown, 13 more waxwings at 37 Frederick Drive in Dalton, eight American wigeons at Onota Lake in Pittsfield, and a yellow-bellied sapsucker in Monterey.

Advertisement

Bristol County: Three clapper rails at the Egypt Lane Ponds in Fairhaven, two sandhill cranes on Route 44 in Taunton, a great egret at Mechanics Pond in Attleboro, an American oystercatcher at Demarest Lloyd State Park in Dartmouth, an orange-crowned warbler at Interchange Park in Fall River, two palm warblers at Mill Brook Wildlife Management Area in Freetown, a snow goose on County Street in Seekonk, and an American bittern at Allens Pond in South Dartmouth.

Cape Cod: Single Bohemian waxwings on Wharf Lane and Water Street in Yarmouth Port, a Townsend’s solitaire at High Head in Truro, a clay-colored sparrow at the Hamilton Cemetery in Provincetown, a Northern shrike at the Crane Wildlife Management Area in Falmouth, a dickcissel at 41 Minnetuxet Way in Yarmouth Port, two black-headed gulls at Craigville Beach in Barnstable and another one at Dowses Beach in Osterville, an American bittern at Fort Hill in Eastham, a great egret in Barnstable, and a willet at Forest Beach in Chatham.

Essex County: An eared grebe at Niles Beach in East Gloucester and another at the Little Private Beach in Marblehead, an Eurasian green-winged teal and an American bittern at Plum Island, eight Eastern meadowlarks at Argilla Farm in Ipswich, an orange-crowned warbler at Ipswich River Sanctuary in Topsfield, two clapper rails in the Plumbush marsh area in Newbury, and a yellow-breasted chat at 53 Leonard Avenue in Bradford.

Advertisement

Franklin County: Twenty-four Bohemian waxwings at Chard Pond in Sunderland, a black scoter at gate 35 at Quabbin Reservoir in New Salem, a clay-colored sparrow at the North Meadows in Deerfield, and six red crossbills at the Montague Sand Plains Wildlife Management Area in Montague.

Hampden County: A flock of 20 tree swallows at the Longmeadow Flats in Longmeadow.

Hampshire County: Eight sandhill cranes on Moody Bridge Road in Hadley, a continuing Say’s phoebe, five red crossbills at the Quabbin Reservoir Visitor’s Center in Belchertown, and a cackling goose at the Arcadia Sanctuary Meadows Conservation Area in Northampton.

Martha’s Vineyard: A Eurasian wigeon, a redhead, and two Northern shovelers at Crystal Lake in Oak Bluffs, an American oystercatcher at Eel Pond in Edgartown, and a bald eagle at Herring Creek in Aquinnah.

Middlesex County: A Townsend’s warbler on the Alewife Linear Park Bike Path in Cambridge, two Barrow’s goldeneyes at the Delaney Wildlife Management Area in Stow, six red-throated loons at the Mystics Lakes in Medford, three Northern shovelers, five tree swallows, and nine American pipits at Great Meadows Refuge in Concord, two black vultures in Ayer, a red-necked grebe in the Middlesex Fells at the South Reservoir, and an orange-crowned warbler at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge.

Advertisement

Nantucket: Eight Northern shovelers at Long Pond and a continuing dickcissel at a feeder in Madaket.

Norfolk County: An Iceland gull at Sandy Beach in Cohasset, a short-eared owl and a Virginia rail at Squantum Point Park in Squantum, and four Eastern meadowlarks at Shea Naval Air Station in Weymouth.

Plymouth County: Two sandhill cranes at Burrage Pond Wildlife Management Area in Hanson.

Suffolk County: A continuing Western grebe at Winthrop Beach, two pileated woodpeckers in the Allandale Woods in West Roxbury, a pied-billed grebe, a red-shouldered hawk, four Virginia rails and a winter wren at Millennium Park in West Roxbury, and a yellow-bellied sapsucker in the Arnold Arboretum.

Worcester County: Two Barrow’s goldeneyes at the Delaney Flood Control Site in Harvard, three sandhill cranes at the Dexter Drumlin in Lancaster, two horned grebes at the Coes Reservoir in Worcester, two black vultures in Athol, 12 red crossbills at gate 43 at Quabbin Reservoir in Hardwick, a yellow-bellied sapsucker in Southborough, and three evening grosbeaks in Royalston.

For more information about bird sightings go to www.massaudubon.org.













Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.