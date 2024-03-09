Boston City Council abruptly cancels hearing on expanding free museum program

Councilors behind the effort to expand the program, which is partially funded with federal pandemic relief funds, are demanding answers.

A notice to the city clerk’s office on Tuesday scheduled a hearing before the council’s education committee on March 18, according to the city website. A notice canceling the hearing came in after 5 p.m. Friday, according to the filings with the clerk’s office.

The Boston City Council abruptly canceled a committee hearing to expand Mayor Michelle Wu’s pilot program offering Boston Public Schools students free admission to city cultural institutions to include students not enrolled in the city’s schools.

Advertisement

“There’s no valid explanation,” City Councilor Erin Murphy, lead sponsor of a resolution pushing to expand Wu’s BPS Sundays program. “It leaves me with many questions and it needs to be rescheduled sooner rather than later.”

The hearing would seek public comment on the program, which offers free admission the first two Sundays of each month through August for BPS students and up to three guests at the Museum of Fine Arts, New England Aquarium, Franklin Park Zoo, Boston Children’s Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art, and Museum of Science.

Murphy and City Councilor Ed Flynn are calling to hold the hearing following their resolution filed last month in favor of expanding the initiative to non-BPS students, including those who attend charter and parochial schools or who are homeschooled.

Wu has said she does not intend to expand the program at this point in its pilot stage. She said the city needs to keep it more narrowly focused and collect data before changing any parameters.

Murphy and Flynn, who both have clashed with the mayor on various issues in recent years, said they were frustrated by the hearing’s cancellation.

Flynn said the city needs to provide “the same opportunities for all Boston families.”

Advertisement

“I don’t need data to tell me that private-school students and their families are being excluded,” he said.

Councilor Henry Santana, chair of the education committee and a former Wu staffer, did not respond to a request for comment. Murphy said she had not received notice of the cancelation, and has reached out to the chair with questions about what’s next.

The information page for the hearing says: “Reason for cancellation: This hearing has been canceled.”

The program is one in a series of moves Wu has made to promote equity in the city through free access to transportation and other services. Last month, the mayor said the program drew more than 4,200 people in its first two weekends.

Wu’s office did not immediately respond to a request Saturday for updated data and a comment on the cancelation.

The program’s $1 million budget is funded through $300,000 in federal pandemic relief money and philanthropic support.

The program benefits BPS’s 45,000 students, 81 percent of whom are Hispanic, Black, or Asian, state data show. But another 3,000 Boston children are enrolled in Metco, nearly 7,000 attend private or parochial schools, about 13,000 attend charter schools, and 273 are homeschooled, according to the resolution. Many of them are people of color, the resolution states.

Resolutions are not changes in law — they’re expressions of the will of the council, often taking a stance on an issue or honoring a person or group. If sponsors wish and there are no objections, the council often votes on them the day they’re introduced. But when Murphy and Flynn introduced this one on Feb. 28 and called for an immediate vote, City Councilor Sharon Durkan, a former Wu campaign aide, objected, so the resolution was sent to the education committee.

Advertisement

Jeremy C. Fox of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.





Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com. Follow him @cotterreporter.