‘COVID changed us more than we realize’: What the pandemic taught us about the costs of loneliness

But that was before COVID-19 came raging out of China . Before, that is, the day, four years ago this week, when her boss at the South Shore YMCA Early Learning Center came into the nursery where she was fussing over the babies and told her they were going to have to shut down for a few weeks. Weeks turned to months.

Dori Burke and her husband have always been extroverts. When they weren’t with old friends, they made new ones. They met them in restaurants. They met them in bars. They met them in the bleachers and the box seats that run along the first base line at Fenway.

Dori Burke poses for a portrait while working at a YMCA Early Learning Center. Burke was very social before COVID, but now she is less likely to go out, and instead stays home reading or shopping online. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

By the time the world resumed, life had changed. Burke had changed, too. She still loves people and making friends, but she and her husband don’t go out like they used to. They stay home, read books, and order on Amazon. Burke hasn’t been to Fenway since 2019. The idea of being in big crowds still feels vaguely menacing. She’s noticed that she’s more anxious in general.

“For some reason, the inclination to go seems to not be quite so strong,” she said. “I’ve had this conversation with many people. I think COVID really changed us more than we realize.”

The numbers suggest some of what we lost when the shutdown began. The virus has infected humans more than 700 million times, and killed almost 7 million. In the United States alone, the economic toll, by some estimates, tops $14 trillion.

But some costs are more difficult to measure. What impact did those months of social isolation have on our mental and physical well-being?

In 2020, a doctor outside of MGH's Chelsea HealthCare Center casts a shadow near socially distanced footsteps for patients showing coronavirus symptoms. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

As it happened, COVID-19 hit amid an explosion in research into the negative psychological and physical costs of loneliness. The collective trauma of the pandemic experience set the stage for what amounted to an unprecedented social experiment.

Researchers are still tallying the results. Early findings suggest the isolation exacerbated long-term trends. Social isolation, we now know, can be self-perpetuating. While the psychological effects of social isolation are well known—loneliness has been linked to higher rates of depression, suicide, anxiety, addiction, even, in some cases, violence—a growing body of research shows it can also be physically harmful, raising the risk of dying of heart disease, cancer, and a wide range of other seemingly unrelated conditions. It can also cause heighten fear and paranoia, two powerful side effects that seem to have exacerbated the country’s already divided politics.

The pandemic was an epochal event, notes Marc Schulz, associate director of the Harvard Study of Adult Development, the longest scientific study of the factors that lead to happiness — and unhappiness — ever conducted. But unlike other crises in our history, people were not able to face COVID-19 communally. Even amid the horrors of war, soldiers and civilians could feel sustained by camaraderie and solidarity, something the pandemic denied many Americans.

“We experienced the pandemic together,” he said. “But we did it from the isolation of our homes.”

Human beings, a wide body of research suggests, are wired for social connection. Conversely, social isolation, when taken to the extreme, has the capacity to drive us insane.

In the 1990s, John Cacioppo, a University of Chicago psychologist, pioneered the field of “social neuroscience.” The instinct for social connection, Cacioppo argued, was fundamentally human, honed in the crucible of natural selection, when cooperation with a pack increased the chances of killing an animal and eating dinner, and separation from the pack increased the chances of being killed by an animal and becoming the dinner.

A dining hall at the University of Massachusetts sat empty on a Friday evening in 2020, during the height of the pandemic. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Cacioppo compared the subjective experience of loneliness (which he distinguished from solitude, or healthy isolation) to a “hunger” or a “thirst” for social contact — a hypothesis confirmed by recent brain imaging techniques. Prolonged social isolation, we now know, activates the same areas of the brain that regulate basic needs such as hunger, thirst, and sleep. We ignore it at our peril. By analyzing the blood of subjects who report chronic loneliness, scientists have shown such feelings can flood the body with stress hormones and keep it in a state of chronic, low-level inflammation.

In just the last decade, an overwhelming body of epidemiological evidence has emerged fleshing out the health consequences of these quiet symptoms. Social isolation increases the risk of premature death among older adults as much as smoking, obesity, and physical inactivity, according to a 2020 report issued by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. Specifically it hikes the risk of developing dementia by approximately 50 percent, is associated with a 29 percent increase in heart disease, and a 32 percent increased risk of stroke. Among heart failure patients, it is associated with a nearly fourfold increase in the risk of death, a 68 percent increased risk of hospitalization, and 57 percent increased risk of emergency department visits. Other research has linked social isolation to depression, suicide, anxiety, addiction, even, in some cases, physical violence.

Long before the pandemic, loneliness was an American epidemic; its prevalence had more than doubled in the United States since the 1970s. By 2019, approximately half of all US adults reported in surveys that they were experiencing measurable levels of loneliness, according to the US surgeon general. One widely cited explanation comes from Harvard political scientist Robert Putnam, whose 2000 book “Bowling Alone” drew on evidence from nearly 500,000 interviews. He linked the trend to the precipitous decline in affiliation with institutions such as churches, clubs, and bowling leagues that once served as our social glue. With the decline in American “civil society” that once so impressed the 19th century French political theorist Alexis de Tocqueville, we’ve increasingly disconnected from family, friends, and neighbors.

Ciarán Kiely knows that feeling. When COVID forced Northeastern University students home in 2020, Kiely, then a sophomore, experienced an onset of anxiety that hasn’t fully abated. She had experienced depression before COVID and lost her father when she was in high school. The pandemic heightened fears that something could happen to her too, causing her loved ones grief.

“Just the fear of leaving the house for whatever reason, that specific fear has made it more difficult for me,” said Kiely, now 23 and still living in Boston. “I’m a lot more selective about the reasons I go out and see people.”

A student raised her hand in her virtual classroom on the first day of school at the Roxbury YMCA in 2020. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

Since the publication of Putnam’s book, the broader picture has only gotten worse. Between 2003 and 2020, the amount of time the average American spent alone each month increased by the equivalent of an entire day; the amount of time Americans spent with friends in person decreased by two-thirds For young people between the ages 15 and 24, time spent in person with friends fell by nearly 70 percent — from roughly 150 minutes per day in 2003 to 40 minutes per day in 2020, according to US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy’s 2023 report that called attention to the “epidemic of loneliness and isolation” and the healing effects of social connection and community.

Then COVID-19 arrived and showed us what it’s like to live without the few remaining areas of social connection that remain to us, closing down bars and restaurants, and moving offices online.

“The pandemic seems to be an inflection point,” said Julianne Holt-Lunstad, a professor of psychology and neuroscience at Brigham Young University and lead author of the surgeon general’s report. “The initial evidence is pretty clear. It seems to have exacerbated existing issues.”

The psychological and emotional consequences are already apparent. Between 2019 and 2021 in the United States, alcohol-specific deaths rose by 29.1 percent in women and 26.7 percent in men. Drug-related deaths spiked 54 percent among men and 48 percent in women.

And though it’s difficult to definitively point to the increased social isolation as the cause, between 2018 and 2021, cancer deaths rose by close to 5 percent. Cardiovascular disease-related deaths jumped by 6 percent, surpassing previous record highs set in 2003.

A wide body of research suggests the prolonged social isolation we experienced during COVID is still shaping the behavior of many, said Dr. Jeremy Nobel, a primary-care physician and Harvard-affiliated public health expert who has written and taught on loneliness. Social isolation, he said, can change the way we relate to the world, and make us more emotional, less rational, and more impulsive — thanks to the chronic low level activation of the fight or flight instinct. We’re more prone to interpret ambiguous signals as threatening, and to view novel situations as dangerous.

“You start seeing the world as a more hostile place. The signals you give off make others nervous, and it creates a spiral of self-fulfilling stimulus,” he said.

These changes, he suggests, have likely accelerated incidents of random violence and the deterioration of civil political discourse.

The Red Sox ticket counter remained closed and the streets around Fenway Park remained eerily empty the day before what was supposed to be the park's opening day in 2020. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

They might also explain why Burke hasn’t been back to Fenway Park since 2019.

There is a silver lining. The collective misery we all endured, Nobel said, seems to have temporarily dispelled the notion that a need for social contact is contrary to the American ethos of rugged individualism and independence; that it’s weak to rely on the company of others. It’s finally OK to talk about loneliness—and to try to do something about it. To foster connection, Nobel founded the Foundation for Art & Healing, which uses art to overcome isolation. And last year he published a book, with tips, called “Project UnLonely: Healing Our Crisis of Disconnection.”

For her part, Burke is unsure if things will ever go back to the way they used to be. But there’s still hope.

Opening day at Fenway is April 9, and it’s not too late to buy tickets.





