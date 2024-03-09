Dominican passion for baseball, love for Red Sox celebrated at watch party in Lawrence

The watch party hosted by the Red Sox at Terra Luna Cafe served as both a celebration of the upcoming baseball season and the team’s deep ties to the Dominican Republic, where it has historically recruited some of its superstars.

LAWRENCE — Latin music boomed from speakers as baseball fans packed into a popular downtown restaurant here Saturday to watch the Red Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays in an exhibition game from the Dominican Republic.

The late afternoon game played on TVs and on a large projection screen. Clustered around tables, fans raised their arms over their heads and cheered when the Sox jumped out to an early 3-0 lead.

Meanwhile, fans took turns standing for pictures beside a pair of World Series trophies from the Sox’ triumphs in 2004 and 2018. Some snapped selfies with Tessie, one of the team’s mascots.

State Representative Frank Moran, who has lived in Lawrence since he emigrated from the Dominican Republic when he was 8 years old, said the Red Sox trip to the country is a special moment for baseball fans not just in Lawrence but around Greater Boston, which has one of the largest Dominican populations in the country.

“This is a big deal for us to have such a big organization as the Red Sox coming into our community to celebrate,” Moran said. “It’s a really good day for them to be here and support the Dominican community. I’m so grateful for them.”

Lawrence Mayor Brian De Peña posed for a photo with City Councilor Vivian Marmol and Red Sox mascot Tessie at the watch party. 10soxparty Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Saturday’s game at Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal in Santo Domingo served as a homecoming for some current and former Red Sox players, including legends Pedro Martinez and David Ortiz, who threw ceremonial first pitches ahead of the game, and current top players Rafael Devers and pitcher Brayan Bello, who last week signed a six-year extension with the Red Sox for $55 million.

The Red Sox and Rays will face off for a second exhibition game there on Sunday.

The team’s visit to the Dominican Republic is part of MLB’s World Tour Series, which resulted from the most recent collective bargaining negotiations between the league and the Players Association as players expressed their desire to play with their big league clubs before their friends and families in their home countries. MLB had more than 100 players from the Dominican Republic on major league rosters on Opening Day last year.

Waitresses dodged around fans as they carried drinks from the bar while visitors filled their plates with fried chicken, sausage, tostones, and pastelitos at a buffet set up along the windows looking out onto Essex Street.

The atmosphere became quiet and fans rose to their feet when Grammy-nominated singer Manny Cruz began to perform the Dominican national anthem, with some in the restaurant singing along.

Rafael Muñoz, 36, attended with his wife, her mother, and a friend. A former college player, Muñoz said the game always played a large part in his life since childhood. He was born in the United States but lived in the Dominican Republic for a few years as a young child. He said he played little league baseball at a field near the stadium where the Red Sox are playing this weekend.

“It’s a part of our culture, even going back to the islands,” he said. “We grew up playing baseball, our parents, my grandfather taught me how to play baseball, so it’s passed down through generations.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.