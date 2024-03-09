Downed Amtrak wires force Orange Line riders onto shuttle buses, MBTA says

Shuttle buses replaced service between the Forest Hills and Back Bay Orange Line stations Saturday evening due to downed Amtrak catenary wires near Roxbury Crossing, the MBTA said.

Commuters were also encouraged to use the Route 39 bus between Forest Hills and Back Bay, the MBTA said on X at 5:35 p.m. Riders in downtown can also use the Green Line for alternate service.

The overhead wires power Amtrak’s Acela trains, Joe Pesaturo, a spokesman for the MBTA, said in an email.