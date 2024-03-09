Locals and influencers share their thoughts on a potential TikTok ban

On Friday, the Globe asked a range of people, from influencers to casual users and abstainers, for their thoughts on a possible TikTok ban. (Interviews have been condensed for clarity).

The House bill comes amid renewed concerns that the app, whose parent company is based in Beijing, may be sharing American data with the Chinese government . Yet several bills aimed at banning TikTok have stalled in the Senate and critics have opposed a ban on free speech grounds.

Life without TikTok? For many young people — and some older — it’s a hard thing to imagine. But with lawmakers crafting a bill that could lead to the popular social media app being banned in the United States, the idea is gaining momentum.

Joe Fenti, 27, of South Boston is a content creator with almost 200,000 followers. He described his account as “corporate humor with a dash of Boston comedy.”

Joe Fenti, a TikTok influencer and stand-up comedian, poses for a portrait with his laptop, which is featured in many of his videos. Fenti, who makes videos about working in the corporate world, has been a TikTok content creator for three years. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

“The data is readily available everywhere,” Fenti said of concerns over TikTok potentially sharing data with China. “It’s just a very hot topic issue that’s really grabby and attention-getting to say like, ‘China’s getting your data,’ when in reality everyone’s information is publicly available. It’s all user-prompted. You put in your birthday and all the data that they collect.”

“I would definitely be upset because I’ve put a lot of time and effort into building a TikTok following,” Fenti said about a possible ban. “It would be alarming because I’d have to find another platform to ride in parallel with my Instagram, but I don’t feel like it would be doomsday because I still have a good following on Instagram.”

Sharaf Younes, 22, a senior at Boston University who is studying philosophy, grew up in London and went to high school in Switzerland. On Friday, he scrolled on his phone in the George Sherman Union, a popular dining location in the center of campus, but didn’t click on TikTok, which he has never downloaded.

“I think that it’s a bit of a waste of time,” he said. “Unlike other social media apps, you don’t really use it to connect with your friends like Instagram, so it has a little bit less utility for me. I’ve been called ‘old man.’”

“I think the reasons TikTok is being banned are not perhaps 100 percent due to national security, there is probably also a political motive,” he said. “But I don’t think that I can deny that ByteDance is subject to the will of the CCP. But the reason I don’t use TikTok isn’t because I’m worried about my data. My data has already been stolen a million times by every other platform. I’m just trying to make better use of my time.”

Bill Burns, 47, of Providence, oversaw passengers getting on Green Line shuttle buses at Kenmore station Friday morning. He said he doesn’t have TikTok but his wife and children are “on it at least half the day.”

“I’m not really a social media type of person, except for Facebook. This is the first I’m hearing of the ban. I don’t do much TV or social media. I only do Facebook for the marketplace. If they ban Facebook or something that would be a whole different thing.”

Bill Burns does not have TikTok and said he's just not a "social media person." Ava Berger

Dior Bankz, 22, a Roxbury Community College student studying to be a medical assistant, said TikTok is her main source of information and a helpful guide as she raises her 1-year-old son.

“TikTok is bigger than Google, I get most of my information off of TikTok,” Bankz said after she finished her classes on Friday. “I have a kid now so most of my mother things come from TikTok, like what to eat and what’s a healthy workout to get back into shape” Bankz said. “I love TikTok. If every social media was to shut down I would be fine with that as long as they keep TikTok up.”

Bankz said she spends hours on the app every day.

“For the Black community, it’s way more helpful on TikTok because there’s so many Black people on there,” she said. Black families and individual creators. So it goes a long way.”

Rob Lashway, 45, of Bay Village, enjoyed the sun on Boston Common Friday after a weeklong work trip in San Francisco. He recently took Instagram off of his phone and has no plans to add TikTok.

“I hear it’s very addicting,” said Lashway, a forensic accountant. “My understanding is the US government already has a data center in Texas with all of the TikTok data. I wonder if there’s something else behind this ban because I know about the data center and I though it mitigated the concerns. Who are they trying to censor?”

“If you read the terms and conditions on TikTok it’s scary how much they have of your data,” Lashway added. “I remember reading it, and I was alarmed. We’re the product, that’s why all these apps are free. We’re the product.”

Aliza Gómez, 25, of Chestnut Hill, deleted TikTok months ago after realizing she was spending four to five hours a day on it. Gómez was born in the United States and then grew up in Colombia, a time when kids “used to have fun.”

Gómez spent her Friday morning reading the book “Largo Pétalo de Mar” at the Boston Common on her day off from working at Serafina Seaport.

Aliza Gómez read a book in the Boston Common Friday morning after deleting TikTok months ago. Ava Berger

“I deleted TikTok a few months ago because I was tired of wasting my time,” Gómez said. “I work full time, but I was on it on the train home, when I was getting up I was grabbing my phone. But now, I’m not on my phone as much as I was before.”

“Everything is about politics and social media. There’s so many things that we should actually be worried about, like hunger and people who don’t have homes. So I think if TikTok was banned, it would be great. Then there will be better things to worry about.”

Sophia Caffrey, 20, of Brookline, is a junior at Boston University with more than 60,000 followers on her TikTok account, which documents her college life in Boston.

“If the government were to ban this app, I think they’re looking at it from a very teen-angst standpoint,” Caffrey said Friday. “I’d be so upset. What they don’t really consider is how much it’s worked to give people a source of income. My situation isn’t one where I’m dependent on it, but it sure helps. Those brand deals do help, and there’s people who have literally sacrificed everything and quit their jobs to build such a big platform. To have that just taken away, it’s not like they can easily move to another one.”

Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.