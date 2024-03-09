Shuttle buses replace MBTA Green Line service after derailment near Kenmore

No injuries were reported among the approximately 25 passengers who were on board at the time of the derailment, according to Eng.

At approximately 8:55 a.m., a westbound Green Line B branch trolley derailed west of the platform at Kenmore station, said MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng in a statement.

MBTA officials are asking some commuters to use shuttle buses after a Green Line trolley derailed near Kenmore station Saturday morning, according to MBTA officials.

Shuttles are being provided between Babcock Street and Copley, the statement said. Riders on C and D branches can get westbound shuttle buses at Copley; in bound service on those branches will stop at Kenmore and shuttle buses will be available.

Service was expected to resume by around 4:30 p.m., according to the statement.

“Prior to reopening the Green Line B-branch after the latest construction work, we conducted rigorous testing, including running multiple test trains,” said Eng. “Service resumed at 5 a.m. this morning and more than 70 Green Line trolleys had already safely traveled through Kenmore Station prior to this incident.”

Personnel are working on rerailing and removing the trolley, according to the statement.

“Safety remains our top priority. This incident underscores the importance of our ongoing efforts to enhance the reliability and resilience of the MBTA system following decades of underinvestment,” the statement said.

