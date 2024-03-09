Top 5 spots to catch April’s solar eclipse in New England

Even if you’re not in the path of totality, you will still be able to catch a partial eclipse of the sun on either side of it. This means that here in Southern New England we will see roughly 90 percent of the sun covered. So even if you can’t travel, just stepping outside and getting a clear view of the sky will enable you to see the eclipse.

We are just over a month away from the total eclipse of the sun with a 70- to 80-mile-wide path that will cut diagonally across the US from Texas through the Ohio Valley and to Northern New England before exiting into Eastern Canada.

Of course, you’ll have to use the proper eyewear to view it. But if you are in the path of totality, you can briefly take off the eye protection and look directly at the sun as the moon’s shadow will cover it and make it safe for viewing during that window.

Eye safety will be very important during the April 8 total solar eclipse. Jakob Menendez

The weather is the most important aspect of the eclipse because if it’s completely cloudy, we just are not going to see it. But if the weather cooperates and it’s sunny, the best places to view the eclipse would be in the South. If you can get yourself to Mexico or Texas, you have the highest chance of seeing clear skies.

But here in New England, if we assume clear skies, there are still many spots that are drivable to view the eclipse.

1. St. Johnsbury, Vt.

The closest drive from Boston to totality is Vermont. In terms of significant towns, St. Johnsbury is your best bet — a straight shot up Route 91 in under three hours. The community is home to the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium, the state’s only public planetarium. The partial eclipse can be viewed starting around 2:15 p.m., and “totality,” when the moon fully obscures the sun, will occur from 3:28 to 3:30 p.m.

2. Barre and Burlington, Vt. (tie)

Barre, Vt., is a close second and Burlington, Vt., would give you over 3 minutes of totality and has the most amenities in terms of hotels and restaurants, if you want to make a mini vacation out of it.

In Barre, a partial solar eclipse will begin at 2:14 p.m., and at 3:26 p.m., a total eclipse will darken Vermont’s daytime sky, lasting about 3 minutes. The city of Burlington is planning a number of events and activities centered around the eclipse.

Viewing spots in Vermont for the total solar eclipse. GreatAmericanEclipse.com

3. Houlton, Maine

In Maine, the small town of Houlton would give you around 3 minutes and 20 seconds of totality for an easy, but long drive up Interstate 95 from Boston. This would take you about 5½ hours to get to this community located just 4 miles from the Canadian border. If you left at 7 a.m., you’d have plenty of time to view the eclipse.

Maine offers lots of space to see the eclipse, but much of it will go over mountains and forests. GreatAmericanEclipse.com

4. Northern New Hampshire

Our bordering state of New Hampshire does offer another spot to see the eclipse — in fact several prime locations. The state launched a Joint Information Center and a dedicated website, NHSolarEclipse.com, offering planning tips, roadway resources, lodging options, and special events.

A few towns in northern New Hampshire will, if the weather cooperates, offer a good opportunity to view the eclipse. GreatAmericanEclipse.com

5. Montreal

You could keep going and head into Canada where Montreal is in the path of totality, by just a little bit.

Bonus points

If you are photo buff and don’t mind traveling beyond New England in the other direction, Buffalo and the Niagara Falls area would be amazing for epic Instagram shots. You are, however, looking at a seven-hour trip and you’d have to get up and leave by 5 a.m. to ensure that you could see the best parts of the eclipse. But it’s doable for the diehards.

In the Southern New England area, it’s not really going to matter where you are as long as you have a view of the sky around 3 p.m. The sun will be setting a little “north of west” that day, so a view of the western sky is all that is necessary.

The progression of a total solar eclipse is seen in a multiple exposure photograph taken in 5-minute intervals, with the moon passing in front of the sun above Siem Reap in northwestern Cambodia, on Oct. 24, 1995. Richard Vogel/Associated Press

I am hoping that with all of the rain in the forecast that maybe the atmosphere takes a break next month and we enjoy some April sunshine, instead of showers.