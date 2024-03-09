Reward offered for capture of fugitive wanted for killing Worcester woman and her daughter

Dejan Dante Belnavis, 27, is wanted for armed assault to murder and carrying a firearm without a license, according to a social media post from the US Marshals Service in Boston.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to the capture of a fugitive wanted in connection to the murders of a Worcester mother and her 11-year-old daughter, the US Marshals Service said Saturday.





The US Marshals Service in Boston issued this reward notice on Saturday. US Marshals Service

Chasity M. Nunez, 27, and her daughter, Zella Aria Nunez, were shot Tuesday while sitting inside a parked SUV in a residential area shortly after 3 p.m., the Globe reported.

They were both pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said earlier this week.

Officials said earlier this week that two men allegedly drove around the neighborhood before parking on Hobson Avenue and then opening fire at the SUV parked on Englewood Avenue before returning to their car and driving away.

Another suspect, Karel S. Mangual, 28, pleaded not guilty to two counts of armed assault with intent to murder and carrying a gun without a license in Worcester District Court.

Police have described Belnavis as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, around 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Worcester police by texting their tip at 274637 or by calling State Police at 1-800-KAPTURE.

