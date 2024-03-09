Biden leans into his age and effectiveness in his first post-Super Tuesday ad in battleground states

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Biden is making no excuses for his age in the first campaign ad of a $30 million buy across battleground states after Super Tuesday, casting himself as more effective than his predecessor, Donald Trump.

The 60-second spot opens with Biden, 81, addressing one of voters' top concerns about his bid for a second term, acknowledging to viewers, "Look, I'm not a young guy, that's no secret."

“But here's the deal, I understand how to get things done for the American people,” Biden adds, ticking through a list of accomplishments, including leading the country through the COVID-19 pandemic, cutting drug prices and strengthening the economy.