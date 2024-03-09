How to transform Brockton High School back to a national model

Many are asking, “How did we get here? We were a national model school, the Massachusetts urban success story.” As the principal of that award-winning school, I would urge everyone to change the narrative and instead ask, “How do we bring the focus back on learning, on student achievement, and on student success?” There are real, effective actions local and state educational leaders can take now to help students.

A decade ago, Brockton High School was featured in both The Boston Globe and The New York Times as a national model for outstanding student achievement. Brockton High is again making national news, but this time it is because four School Committee members called for the National Guard to be sent into the school. Those of us keeping score have watched endless public shouting matches, name-calling, finger-pointing, and more. In short, Brockton’s leaders are failing the students.

During my years as principal — I retired in 2013 — I was always consulted by our Central Office and School Committee regarding policies or issues involving Brockton High. We worked together. That collaboration has eroded. You cannot change the culture simply by adopting new policies or by devoting time to infighting and political theater. Virtually every School Committee meeting this year has been about discipline, with almost no mention of academics or student achievement.

What can political leaders do now? Take strategic steps. Like we did 20 years ago, leaders should immediately convene a BHS Task Force led by the principal to identify policies and strategies that are working in urban schools, or those that worked previously at BHS, and support the administration’s work to implement them. Cultural change will not come fast or with new policies in a handbook. It takes time and tenacity, but it is possible. Success is in the implementation.

State education leaders must also do their part. Brockton is imploding; the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education must step up, and not just with audits and funding. Brockton, like many districts in the Commonwealth, is struggling to implement Chapter 222 — the school discipline law that requires school leaders to avoid using suspension from school as a consequence until alternatives have been tried.

In Brockton School Committee meetings, teachers begged for help, and administrators lamented how Chapter 222 has tied their hands as they try to discipline students. Teachers repeatedly said there are no consequences under the 2012 law. Student after student expressed frustration that their learning has been negatively impacted by disrespect, disruptions, and fights. Simply writing “restorative justice” into a policy does not help with implementation. DESE should send a team to Brockton to demonstrate how to implement Chapter 222.

DESE and state leaders must also consider if Chapter 222 is meeting its intended goals. Citing a drop in suspension statistics does not mean all students are learning. As the guardians of education in Massachusetts, DESE cannot just sit on the sidelines and judge; it needs to step up and help. Leadership matters.

Students need structure and consistency, and many of those structures and systems that were in place have been abandoned. A decade ago, school administrators had many positive incentives for good behavior and many progressive disciplinary measures in place. Lunch detention, after-school detention, and a Saturday work program, all of which do not violate Chapter 222, no longer exist. Of course it’s difficult to implement these, but we were persistent. Over time, students learned that there were consequences for their actions; that is now missing. Most important, school leaders must publicly and frequently speak about the positive achievements of Brockton’s students.

They deserve better than this. I am saddened that Brockton High students are being portrayed as violent and dangerous. The school is and has always been filled with bright, hardworking, compassionate, funny, and wonderful kids who are being overlooked by city and state leaders. School safety cannot be assured with the National Guard or police patrolling the corridors. It starts with adults building a positive school culture built on relationships. Then educators must focus on the skills students need to be successful in school and in their lives beyond school.

Return to a focus on student achievement — that is a winning strategy for success. Brockton Boxer Spirit and Boxer Pride can and must be rebuilt. Leadership matters; it’s time for the adults to exercise that leadership.

Susan Szachowicz is the retired principal of Brockton High School and author of “Transforming Brockton High School: High Standards, High Expectations, No Excuses.”