The frustrating saga of the once-promising Ben Simmons continues with Nets

That prompted Simmons to sit out the next season, refusing to play for Philadelphia despite having just signed a five-year maximum extension. The 76ers finally traded him to the Nets for James Harden , and Simmons was supposed to start fresh.

The 76ers shockingly lost that game and series to the Hawks. The 76ers, led by first-year coach Doc Rivers , were equipped to face the Bucks in the conference finals. But Simmons’s sudden offensive ineptitude hindered the 76ers in the series. And then Rivers openly acknowledged he was unsure if Simmons would be his starting point guard the next season.

Ben Simmons’s career changed on one play, when he feared being fouled late in Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals and instead forced a pass to teammate Matisse Thybulle .

Advertisement

His stint in Brooklyn has been an injury-filled disaster. He’s played in 57 games over one-plus season because of back issues, conditioning issues, and other injuries, and now the Nets announced he will miss the rest of the season to examine the nature of his back issues.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

To say Simmons is a shell of the player who was named Rookie of the Year six years ago is a gross understatement. He is useless offensively and when he does make a defensive impact for a game or two, he needs a couple of weeks off because of back or knee issues.

The Nets are in a real quandary because Simmons has zero trade value unless a team wants his $40 million expiring contract for next season for the salary-cap relief. The Nets could buy him out and move on or try to see if a team is willing to send them an unwanted contract for Simmons, who is not likely to play much next season.

Simmons is an example of a player who may enjoy the NBA life but not the NBA game. One of the primary complaints players of the past have about today’s players is that because of the exorbitant salaries, they are able to determine when they want to play. Simmons’s contract is guaranteed. He’s going to get paid whether he plays or not as long as he doesn’t violate the conduct clauses of his contract.

Advertisement

There have been many players in the league’s history who essentially shut it down or were never the same player after signing a lucrative contract. When the National Basketball Players Association decided in 2016 against the NBA’s idea of smoothing out the salary cap over several seasons, a handful of free agents that summer were rewarded with bloated contracts. Players such as Joakim Noah, Evan Turner, Timofey Mozgov, Luol Deng, Jeremy Lin, Chandler Parsons, Kent Bazemore, Solomon Hill, Bismack Biyombo, and Ryan Anderson signed lucrative contracts because of that bump in basketball-related income.

And many of those players were either traded during those contracts or never finished out the deals. Simmons’s desire to play has been questioned since his Philadelphia days. He was tabbed a can’t-miss prospect out of Louisiana State and was the No. 1 overall pick in 2016, the same draft that produced Jaylen Brown.

Simmons became an impactful player with his ability to defend, push the pace as a 6-foot-10-inch point guard, and attack the rim. But his inability to hit free throws caused him to pass up scoring opportunities late in crucial games, most notably that Game 7 against the Hawks.

Advertisement

Simmons has not been the same player since and it’s doubtful he will be able to revive his career as he approaches 28. One of the reasons the Nets have held on to Simmons is his contract, which has become an albatross, clogging the club’s opportunity to retool.

Because Simmons is apparently willing to miss games, to sit on the bench in colorful, fashionable clothes and shades while his teammates play, has garnered him an unsavory reputation around the NBA. General managers are willing to take on injury risks but are skittish about players who may not have the desire to play when less than 100 percent.

Simmons’s story is disappointing because he displayed so much potential in his early years and deserved that maximum rookie extension he received from the 76ers. The next step for many of his brethren after that contract, such as Brown, is a full maximum deal that could create generational wealth.

But there are too many prospects in the NBA, players who play through injury, don’t hold out, or aren’t as adversely affected by criticism for teams to invest in Simmons, regardless of what potential remains. And his contract and issues are a microcosm of the mismanagement in Brooklyn under general manager Sean Marks.

The Nets are on another coach after firing Jacque Vaughn last month and they are in the precarious position of being too good to completely tank but far from talented enough to compete in the East. The plan was for Simmons to join Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Cam Thomas, and Nik Claxton and compete for a top-six seed. But those plans never came to fruition and the Nets may have to continue to pay Simmons not to play because either he can’t or just doesn’t want to.

Advertisement

Simmons has played in 57 games over one-plus season because of back issues, conditioning issues, and other injuries during his time with the Nets. Abbie Parr/Associated Press

ETC.

Mavericks hope to

stay on right path

In early February, the Mavericks began a seven-game win streak during which they traded Grant Williams to the Hornets for P.J. Washington and added center Daniel Gafford from the Wizards.

But then came a four-game road trip during which the Mavericks were blown out by the Pacers, lost to the Cavaliers on Max Strus’s 60-foot buzzer-beater, then won in Toronto before being pounded by the Celtics. Coming home offered no salve, as the Mavericks were thumped by the 76ers and again by the Pacers.

There is a level of impatience in Dallas. The franchise hasn’t been to the Finals since winning the title in 2011 and there’s a perception it is wasting the prime years of Luka Doncic because it is unable to surround him with a capable supporting cast.

But those two aforementioned trades and a healthy Kyrie Irving were supposed to turn the Mavericks into contenders. There are questions as to whether Jason Kidd is the right coach or whether Doncic’s teammates enjoy playing with him because of his ball-dominant style and propensity to take shots.

After the second loss to Indiana, which shot nearly 54 percent and hit 18 3-pointers, Kidd admonished his team’s defense. And that came after Kidd complimented the Celtics for playing team ball, “It’s about team for them, you could tell by the ball movement.”

Advertisement

Some may have taken that as a shot at Doncic. Kidd said he’s just trying to devise ways for his team to reach its potential, to contend in the Western Conference.

“We have to be better,” Kidd said. “I’ve said this before, when we score, we’ll play both sides of the ball and that third quarter, we kind of went cold and they kept playing and that’s a credit to Indiana. They kind of play one way and that’s with their pace and putting pressure on you, shooting the three. We’ve got to be able to take the three away. We gave up way too many corner threes.”

The talent is there. Doncic entered the weekend leading the league in scoring, third in assists, and 18th in rebounding. Irving remains a dynamic scorer. Washington needed a change from Charlotte and has become a no-drama replacement for the talkative and sometimes combative Williams. Tim Hardaway Jr. is a consistent bench scorer and Gafford joined rookie Dereck Lively II for a formidable front line. So what’s the problem?

“We have the personnel,” Kidd said. “We have the team. This is actually a great test for us to be able to go through a hard time in March because it only gets harder in April, May, June. And so, this is a great test, to be tested in the sense of, ‘Are we going to let go of the rope? Are we going to continue to come to work?’ Everyone’s come to work. Everyone has a positive mind-set, energy. Everyone’s trying to do the right thing. Right now, it’s just not falling our way, but we’ve just got to keep continuing to keep pushing.”

Doncic has been accused of disregarding his defensive assignments, becoming a turnstile for opposing point guards while focusing solely on offense. Doncic and Irving comprise one of the weaker defensive backcourts in the NBA. They can score, but they don’t stop anybody.

“When you look at leaning on Luka offensively, which we do and he delivers, we have to be able to cover him and cover not just Luka, but [Irving] and the other three that are out there have to protect each other,” Kidd said. “It’s not just one on one. The players are too good in this league to just play one on one. We have to do, as a group, as a team, defensively, we have to guard the ball better. We have to help each other and then we have to finish the play by rebounding, and we can do this. We show signs of it.

“We just have to be — all and all, we can’t just give up the three, we have to be consistent. And we’re not being consistent right now, but we do have the guys who can do it. Luka can play defense, but we’re asking him to do a lot on the offensive end too, and so just understanding that it’s March. We can fix this. We’ll be ready for Thursday [a 114-108 win over Miami]. We’ve got a lot of games left, but the personnel, we can look at different rotations. We can look at different starting lineups. We’ve talked about that before the game. We have options, and we’ll explore those.”

Gafford, who’s been in Dallas about a month, was left to explain what’s happening with his new team. Of course, his situation is more optimal than Washington, but there are concerning issues.

“I would say it’s just overall effort and communication,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s the trust factor with the team that has to level up if we want to at least make that push to get out of the bottom third [in defensive rankings]. Those are some of the main things I’ve seen, those are some of the main things we’ve talked about in practice, too.

“That’s one of the main things I want to do. I want to be the teammate that, if we don’t have any type of energy on the floor, I just come in and work. It’s contagious. It goes from one person to the next, and then it helps us make that push down the stretch.”

It’s apparent chemistry could be an issue. Do the players like each other? Doncic is a remarkable player, but is he a leader? These are questions that have yet to be answered and the Mavericks need to address these issues immediately.

“With this league, it’s tough to win games consecutively,” Gafford said. “Everybody is going to give us their best shot, night in and night out. They’re going to give us 110 percent effort. We have to be ready for that, especially if we’re going to make that push to be the playoff team we want to be.

“It’s most definitely sticking together, but at the same time it’s the mind-set of coming in night in and night out. Kyrie has said it, Markieff [Morris] has said it. We have a target on our back at the end of the day. We’re one of the best teams in the league, and we have to understand the fact that there’s going to be a lot of things that are thrown to us on a night-to-night basis. But we just have to stay poised in those situations, because the team that we want to be, that’s a team that’s going to be able to withstand those punches and then throw something back.”

Doncic has been accused of disregarding his defensive assignments while focusing solely on offense. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Layups

Former Nets executive Jeff Peterson has taken over as executive vice president of basketball operations for the Hornets and one of the first decisions he’ll have to make is whether to retain coach Steve Clifford. Clifford, in his second stint as Hornets coach, was hired by former owner Michael Jordan both times. And while he has not had much to win with, Clifford may become the victim of Peterson’s promised changes for the moribund franchise. The Hornets will have another high lottery pick and a healthy LaMelo Ball returning, as well as All-Rookie team candidate Brandon Miller and center Mark Williams. There is a young foundation in Charlotte, but the franchise has never been able to attract premium free agents and has been rather stingy when it comes to coaching salaries, making it tough to attract top-tier coaches. Peterson, 35, is a fresh face and voice who now has one of the league’s more unenviable jobs . . . Another team that’s likely looking for a new coach is the Wizards, who lost their 16th consecutive game Wednesday night under interim coach Brian Keefe, a Winchester native. The Wizards are in line for the No. 1 pick and their new management team will have to determine how to attract quality free agents. The Wizards have drafted poorly over the past decade and have a serious lack of talent. Jordan Poole, expected to make a major impact after being acquired from the Warriors, has flourished since being moved to the bench. But he’s still guilty of some of the mental lapses from his Golden State days. Kyle Kuzma, who rejected a potential trade to the Mavericks, is having a career-best scoring season, but it’s done nothing to impact victories. Kuzma, who has a tradeable contract, could be moved this summer. Washington also is playing to avoid history. They are 4-26 at Capital One Arena and need two more home wins to avoid the worst home record in an 82-game season in NBA history. The 1993-94 Mavericks, the season before they drafted Kidd, finished 6-35 at Reunion Arena. In case you’re wondering, the 1972-73 76ers, who finished an NBA-worst 9-73, were 5-26 at the Spectrum. Philadelphia played 13 neutral-site games that season, including several in Pittsburgh and Hershey, Pa.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.