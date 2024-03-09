Claudell Harris Jr., Devin McGlockton help Boston College men’s basketball stave off Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Claudell Harris Jr. scored 18 points and led a key second-half run with Devin McGlockton in Boston College’s 67-61 men’s basketball victory over Louisville on Saturday.
Harris and McGlockton scored 5 points each in a 12-0 run that gave the Eagles a 53-37 lead early in the second half. Skyy Clark scored the next 6 points for Louisville, but the Cardinals trailed by double digits for most of the half until the final stretch.
The Cardinals made one field goal in the last six minutes but got their deficit under 10 points for the final 3:50. They made 23 of 28 free throws to keep from being blown out. Boston College made 9 of 14 from the line.
BC won despite making only one field goal in the final six minutes and scoring 3 points in the final four minutes.
Harris made four 3-pointers and McGlockton had two. They each had eight rebounds. Quinten Post added 10 points for the Eagles (17-14, 8-12 ACC).
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield had 14 points and nine rebounds for Louisville (8-23, 3-17) and Clark scored 11.
A 17-1 run over a near five-minute stretch early in the first half gave Boston College a 17-5 lead near the 14-minute mark. Later, Ty-Laur Johnson scored 7 straight Louisville points and the Cardinals got within 21-18 with nine minutes to go in the half.
The Cardinals went without a field goal for a second long stretch, making four free throws in a 17-4 Boston College run that lasted for seven minutes. The Eagles led, 41-31, at halftime.
Louisville’s bench outscored the starters, 19-12, in the first half.
Boston College had lost four in a row before beating Miami and Louisville to close the regular season. The Eagles also defeated Miami and Louisville back-to-back in February. The win assured them of avoiding the bottom four of the conference. Louisville finished last.
The ACC tournament begins Tuesday at Capital One Arena in Washington.