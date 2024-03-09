Red Sox righthander Brayan Bello is out to prove he’s worth his new $55 million contract

“To establish yourself in an organization like this, you have to establish goals,” Bello said through a translator. “Last year, my goal was to make the team out of spring training. I did it. This year, I’m not going to tell you my goal just yet, but if I’m successful, I’ll tell you at the end of the year.”

Bello addressed the media Saturday afternoon in his native Dominican Republic to discuss his new deal, which includes a seventh-year option for 2030 at $21 million. He’s out to prove that he’s worth the steep salary he and the Sox agreed to this week.

The ink has barely dried on Brayan Bello’s new six-year, $55 million contract, and the Red Sox righthander is already making lofty promises.

Among Bello’s long-term aims are a Cy Young Award, an All-Star selection, a 20-win season, and perhaps a spot in the Hall of Fame someday.

Bello, 24, is coming off a season in which he went 12-11 with a 4.24 ERA and a 20 percent strikeout rate in 28 starts. His numbers were roughly 7 percent better than the major league average last season, and his 157 innings were the most by a homegrown Red Sox starter since Clay Buchholz in 2014.

“This is a day that should be celebrated by the entire organization,” said Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow. “Brayan embodies everything that we value at the Boston Red Sox ... Above all else, he has a passion, joy, and love for this game and organization.”

The Sox haven’t given a homegrown starter a deal resembling this since early in the 2011 season, when Buchholz agreed to a four-year, $29.9 million deal.

“I’m very grateful to the club to put me in this position and everyone who is here,” Bello said. “I know I’m at a high level but I know I can keep improving and keep getting better.”

Alex Speier of the Globe staff contributed to this report from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

