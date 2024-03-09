Linus Ullmark backstops Bruins to matinee win over Penguins at Garden

Hanging on to the Vezina winner is looking like a pretty smart move.

Linus Ullmark hung on to 38 shots and the Bruins exploded for three second-period goals en route to a 5-1 win over the Penguins Saturday afternoon at TD Garden.

One day after the trade deadline passed — taking myriad rumors of Ullmark’s future with it — the goalie let just one shot get behind him in perhaps his best outing of the season.