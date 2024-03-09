Linus Ullmark backstops Bruins to matinee win over Penguins at Garden

Hanging on to the Vezina winner is looking like a pretty smart move.
Linus Ullmark hung on to 38 shots and the Bruins exploded for three second-period goals en route to a 5-1 win over the Penguins Saturday afternoon at TD Garden.
One day after the trade deadline passed — taking myriad rumors of Ullmark’s future with it — the goalie let just one shot get behind him in perhaps his best outing of the season.
Ullmark (17-7-7) had been winless in six straight.
The win capped an impressive week for the Bruins (38-13-15), who went 3-0-1, collecting 7 of a possible 8 points. They remain second in the league’s overall standings with 91 points.
David Pastrnak opened the scoring with his 40th goal — the third straight season he’s reached that number — and Pavel Zacha had two goals and an assist to pace the Boston offense.
