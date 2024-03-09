Celtics get back to their game quickly enough to squash Suns’ rally, stop losing streak at two

The Celtics have been so good this season that even their minor hiccups have been magnified. The fact remained that with just over a month left in the regular season, they have not had a three-game losing streak all year.

PHOENIX — Before the Celtics faced the Suns on Saturday night, coach Joe Mazzulla was asked what he and his team had learned during this challenging stretch.

That could have changed Saturday, but it did not. Boston took an early lead, pushed back several Suns runs and withstood a vintage performance from Kevin Durant, eventually securing a 117-107 win.

It was not always a work of art, but it did not need to be. Jayson Tatum struggled for most of the night but had a strong finish, totaling 29 points on 11-of-28 shooting, along with 10 rebounds and seven assists. He played the entire second half. Jaylen Brown added 27 points. Kristaps Porzingis sat out with a sore hamstring.

Durant finished with 45 points on 18-of-26 shooting for the Suns, who were without All-Star guard Devin Booker (ankle). Phoenix was just 9 of 31 from the 3-point line.

The Celtics had a seemingly comfortable 103-88 lead with less than eight minutes left, but the Suns had Durant, and sometimes that’s enough. The All-Star poured in 11 points during a four minute stretch, including two 3-pointers and a 3-point play, helping the Suns pull within 107-102.

The Celtics’ offense remained stuck, but the Suns could not quite make their final push. After a steal, Bradley Beal rushed upcourt and found Durant on the right arc, but this attempt was long. Durant missed another 3-pointer before Eric Gordon missed a wide-open look from the right corner.

Then Jrue Holiday found Al Horford in the left corner with 1:54 left, and his 3-pointer gave Boston the breathing room it needed.

After the Celtics won the opening tip, Brown got right to the rim and missed an open layup. That was the start of a messy beginning, with Brown and Tatum combining to botch four early layups.

Their frustration with the misses and a perceived lack of foul calls began to boil over. In one sequence, Brown voiced his frustration with an official after believing he was fouled on a missed jumper. On the next possession he took the ball to the hoop and scored and kept the dialogue going, resulting in a technical foul.

Tatum turned to the referees several times after missed shots as well, and after one break he walked onto the court and appeared to be showing an official a mark on his arm from when he was hit.

With both players scuffling a bit at the start, the Celtics received a lift from their bench, a group that contributed very little in Thursday’s loss to the Nuggets. Luke Kornet did not play against Denver, but he led the second unit’s surge in the first half Saturday, serving as a safety net at the rim for Boston’s guards.

He was 4 for 5 from the field in the first half, with 8 points and four rebounds. The bench contributed 18 first-half points on 8-of-12 shooting.

The starters had a slightly more challenging time scoring, but the Celtics cleaned up the missed opportunities by crashing for offensive rebounds and cashing in on the second looks, holding a 10-0 edge in first-half second-chance points.

In the final 90 seconds of the half, a driving hook and a 3-pointer by Brown gave Boston a 60-45 lead, its largest to that point.

The Celtics led, 77-65, midway through the third quarter when Durant sparked one of the Suns’ lone runs. He scored inside before drilling a pull-up 3-pointer off of a turnover, pulling the Suns within 3 and leading to a Boston timeout. Through three quarters the superstar forward had 32 points on 13-of-19 shooting.

But the Celtics have done a good job all season of pushing back an opponent’s surge before it becomes overwhelming. The Suns missed several opportunities to tie before Kornet converted a pair of free throws and a follow slam that helped push the lead to 87-78 at the start of the fourth.

Tatum played the entire third period and usually sits at the start of the fourth. But he stayed on the floor, most likely to take advantage of a stretch with Durant on the bench, and drained a pair of 3-pointers as Boston pushed its lead to 15 points.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.