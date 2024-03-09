Xavier Tillman’s presence allows Celtics the versatility to team him with Al Horford for a bigger lineup

But another theme continued in that game, too, with Tillman sharing the court with big man Al Horford for two stretches. Tillman, who was acquired from the Grizzlies prior to last month’s trade deadline, entered Saturday’s game against the Suns having played 49 minutes over four games. A good chunk of that time has come during blowouts, but he has been on the floor with Horford for most of the meaningful minutes, 22 in all. Tillman and center Kristaps Porzingis , meanwhile, have played just one minute together.

PHOENIX — Joe Mazzulla turned to forward Xavier Tillman rather than third-string big man Luke Kornet in Boston’s loss to the Nuggets on Thursday night. The Celtics coach said he made that choice mostly because Boston was deploying more switch-heavy defenses to try to slow down Nuggets sharpshooter Jamal Murray .

Advertisement

With both Horford and Tillman on the court, the Celtics have outscored opponents by 6.4 points per 100 possessions, although there were some clunky moments during the loss to Denver.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“Playing double-big obviously helps your rebounding on both ends of the floor,” Mazzulla said. “They both have a good ability to switch. So when you have possessions where you can play with size and switch I think it gives you really good versatility to where you can affect the offensive and the defensive glass and switch to stay out of rotation. So I think that presents a huge weapon for us going forward when those two guys are in the game together.”

Vogel takes notice of Celtics duo

Celtics All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have emerged as two of the NBA’s best players in recent years.

Suns coach Frank Vogel said that their individual skills are obvious, but the continuity and stability they’ve given this franchise is sometimes overlooked.

“You’ve got to stop both of them, but both of them are capable of going for 40, 50 points,” Vogel said. “I think the relationship that they’ve forged over the years is special. You don’t see that enough in this league, with free agency and guys changing teams and wanting to be elsewhere and whatnot. I think the relationship that they have is really special.”

Advertisement

Finishing strong

Mazzulla has constantly stressed how important it is for the Celtics to finish quarters powerfully. They struggled in that area against the Nuggets, surrendering buzzer-beaters at the end of the first and second periods.

In the second period, Boston had a chance to hold for close to the final shot before Derrick White raced down the middle and attempted a layup with eight seconds left on the shot clock. But the attempt was blocked and the Nuggets capitalized at the other end.

But Mazzulla said his team has generally done an excellent job when deciding whether to pursue an opportunity or hold the ball long enough to stop an opponent from doing the same.

“It’s tough, right, because you don’t want to take away the guys’ freedom and the guys’ empowerment to take great shots,” Mazzulla said. “So, just that game management is something the guys have really grown at. We’ve just got to continue it.”

Porzingis sits it out

Porzingis missed Saturday’s game against the Suns with right hamstring tightness. Mazzulla said the injury is not considered serious and that it is unlikely to sideline Porzingis for an extended time. Brown (back) and Tatum (ankle) were cleared to play after being listed as questionable … The Suns were without All-Star guard Devin Booker (ankle). Vogel said Booker was able to complete an on-court workout Saturday morning.

Advertisement

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.