Red Sox reliever Chris Martin’s throwing session halted early because of right groin tightness

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated March 9, 2024, 26 minutes ago
Martin has yet to pitch in game action this spring.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Chris Martin was scheduled to throw a live batting practice Saturday morning at Fenway South. However, after just a couple of warm-up pitches on Field 1, Martin walked off the mound alongside some of his teammates and Red Sox staff members.

The Sox said Martin experienced tightness in his right groin, and for precautionary reasons the team halted his throwing session.

Martin has yet to pitch in game action this spring. He was one of the best relievers in baseball last year, with a 1.05 ERA in 51⅓ innings as a key member of the Sox bullpen.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.

