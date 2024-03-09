Doug Marrone reportedly joins Boston College football program, reunites with Bill O’Brien

Former Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone is reportedly joining the Boston College football program.
Marrone will have the title of senior analyst for football strategy and research, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. He will be reunited with new Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien. Marrone was the offensive line coach at Alabama in 2021 when O’Brien was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
The 59-year-old spent the last two seasons with the New Orleans Saints as their offensive line coach before he was let go in February.