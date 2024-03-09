fb-pixelBoston College football: Doug Marrone joins Bill O'Brien's staff Skip to main content
Doug Marrone reportedly joins Boston College football program, reunites with Bill O’Brien

By Rick Seto Globe Correspondent,Updated March 9, 2024, 15 minutes ago
Doug Marrone spent the last two years as the offensive line coach for the New Orleans Saints.Brian Westerholt/Associated Press

Former Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone is reportedly joining the Boston College football program.

Marrone will have the title of senior analyst for football strategy and research, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. He will be reunited with new Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien. Marrone was the offensive line coach at Alabama in 2021 when O’Brien was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

The 59-year-old spent the last two seasons with the New Orleans Saints as their offensive line coach before he was let go in February.

