Franklin’s bench delivers in Division 1 quarterfinal triumph over BC High

For three quarters, the Franklin boys’ basketball team struggled to gain separation from BC High in Saturday’s Division 1 quarterfinal showdown. But once Bradley Herndon splashed a straightaway 3-pointer and Sean O’Leary followed with another, the Panthers fed off their home crowd and never looked back.

The shots started falling and the defensive stops piled up, and all of a sudden, a capacity Franklin High gymnasium became loud and raucous.

“We stayed together,” said O’Leary. “When we started to pull away, it was a great feeling. We stayed positive and just kept it going. It’s a special feeling to make the Final Four.”

After splashing nine 3-pointers in the first half of Wednesday’s 81-55 rout of Putnam, the Panthers went ice-cold from deep for most of Saturday’s matchup, missing 21 of their first 26 attempts. Meanwhile, O’Leary, the two-time Hockomock League MVP, entered the fourth quarter with just 2 points after battling foul trouble.

Typically, that would be a recipe for disaster. But Franklin still entered the final frame ahead 42-39, after Hansy Jacques (14 points), Justice Samuels (6), and Andrew Benoit (3) provided 23 massive points off the bench.

“Coach [CJ Neely] always tells our bench guys to stay ready before the game,” said O’Leary. “All three of them stepped up big for us in different ways. It changed the game for us.”

With Franklin leading 51-47 midway through the fourth, the starters took over. O’Leary drained a straightaway triple for his first field goal since the opening quarter.

Guard Caden Sullivan followed with a soaring layup before O’Leary caught a pass at the right elbow, spun to the hoop, and finished off glass for a 3-point play. Sullivan added four free throws for a 63-49 lead that all but sealed it.

“We have a lot of good players,” said Neely. “It’s a special group and we rely on our depth. A lot of those guys who don’t play a ton would be someone else’s best player or second-best player. They stepped up tonight.”

Franklin’s defense smothered an athletic and lengthy BC High squad, holding the Eagles (15-8) 14 points below their season average. Dan Civello, a 6-foot-9-inch center, paced BC High with 20 points. He picked up his fourth foul with 5:38 left in the second quarter, but never left the floor until fouling out with 1:40 left.

“Danny’s our strength and he played terrific with four,” said BC High coach Bill Loughnane. “We had to play him otherwise we wouldn’t have been in the game.”

After losing to Brockton in the second round last year, Neely admitted his team was too reliant on the 3-pointer. The Panthers had to change their philosophy, and Saturday’s win showed they can win in myriad ways when shots aren’t falling.

“We love to shoot and space the floor,” said Neely. “But we didn’t have an answer for Brockton and we talked about it all offseason. Tonight we showed we could win in other ways.”

Division 3 State

Charlestown 87, Newburyport 72 — Behind a raucous group of fans attired in T-shirts that read “Unfinished Business,” the No. 1 Townies (21-2) would not be denied their second consecutive trip to the state semifinals, responding to each and every second-half burst from the No. 8 Clippers (19-4) at Madison Park High.

The Charlestown boys' basketball team celebrates its banner achievement for reaching the Division 3 semifinals with an 87-72 victory over Newburyport Saturday at Madison Park High. Sam Robb O'Hagan

The Clippers cut Charlestown’s lead to 7 points late in the third quarter, before senior Damante Vanheyningen erupted on a personal 7-0 spurt. Then, with four minutes to go and the Townies’ lead down to 6 points, sophomore Jaylen Hunter-Coleman put on a ruthless spin move and finished with an easy layup to ignite a 16-7 run that closed out the quarterfinal triumph.

Hunter-Coleman, the son of Townies’ coach Hugh Coleman, finished with 25 points, Vanheyningen had 24, and junior Jaylin Williams-Crawford added 22.

“For Jaylen, I don’t know how much more pressure you can be under than playing for your dad,” Hugh Coleman said. “I told him, ‘I’m looking for you to finish this thing off. You’re the captain of this ship.’”

Vanheyningen, who joined the Townies this season after defeating them in the state semifinal with Malden Catholic last year, has been invaluable.

“Besides his shooting, he’s really stepped up with his confidence and leadership,” Coleman said.

Carson Gretz poured in a game-high 30 points for the Clippers.

The Townies, winners of the COMCAST Tournament and Boston City League, move on to face Taconic as they look to avenge last year’s final four loss.

“We know that we are capable of winning a championship and accomplishing those goals,” Coleman said. “So it’s just been a blessing to climb this mountain again.”

Globe correspondents Sam Robb O’Hagan reported from Madison Park High.