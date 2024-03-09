Ben Kohles rides late birdies to take two-shot lead in search of first PGA Tour victory

Stanger was behind him and three-putted for bogey from 12 feet on the par-5 15th. He bounced back with a birdie on the 17th and shot 67.

Kohles was tied for the lead with fellow University of Virginia alum Jimmy Stanger when he hit wedge to about 6 feet for birdie on the 17th, and then recovered from two shots in the rough by making a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-5 closing hole at Grand Reserve in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

Ben Kohles had four birdies over his last five holes Saturday for a 9-under-par 63 and a two-shot lead in the Puerto Rico Open as he chases his first PGA Tour title.

He was two shots behind along with Brice Garnett (68) and Matti Schmid (68).

The winner Sunday gets a spot in The Players Championship next week and the PGA Championship in May, but not in the Masters because the tournament is being held the same week as a signature event at Bay Hill.

Kohles was at 18-under 198.

The 34-year-old Kohles was player of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023, the third time he has graduated from the minor leagues to the PGA Tour. The previous two times, he didn’t come close to keeping his tour card.

One way to change that is to win. A victory would give him a two-year exemption, perhaps the biggest perk of all.

“It’s the same game,” Kohles said, referencing his two Korn Ferry wins last year. “We’re just playing golf.”

He looked up to the task in strong wind that usually blew straight across. He still managed nine birdies and kept bogeys off his card. His closing stretch began with a 35-foot birdie putt from just off the 14th green. He made an 18-foot birdie on the next hole, got up and down for par on the 16th and then finished with his two birdies.

Joe Highsmith, who had a two-shot lead after 36 holes, went 12 holes without a birdie before finishing with one to salvage a 71. He was three shots behind.

This also is a big week for Garnett, whose lone PGA Tour victory was in the Dominican Republic in 2018, another opposite-field event. But he only has past champions status on the PGA Tour, and it’s tough to find starts. This is his first tournament of the year.

LPGA — Lydia Ko and Bailey Tardy each shot 6-under-par 66 on Saturday and joined Sarah Schmelzel, who finished with a 69, to top the leaderboard after the third round of the Blue Bay LPGA in Sanya, on China’s southern island of Hainan.

Ruixin Liu was two shots behind the leaders after a 69.

Savannah Grewal shot a 64 — the best round of the day — and was three strokes back along with Minjee Lee (70).

Tardy had the halfway lead at the US Women’s Open last year, but said she was “extremely nervous there.”

This time could be different as she chases her first LPGA Tour victory.

“I had a lot of my family and friends watching so I don’t know if that added pressure,” she said. “But I definitely wanted to play well and have them be proud of me.

“Coming here I’m just by myself, my caddie and I guess a little less nervous.”

Ko has won 20 times on the LPGA Tour.

“I played really solid. Didn’t put myself in that many odd places, and I feel like you can do that quite easily around here. Hopefully more of that tomorrow,” she said.

LIV — First-round co-leader Abraham Ancer birdied five of his final eight holes for an 8-under 62 and a five-stroke lead after two rounds of the inaugural LIV Golf tournament in Hong Kong.

Ancer had a two-round total of 15-under 125 on the Hong Kong Golf Club course.

Harold Varner III and Eugenio Chacarra, who each shot 66, were tied for second.

Joaquin Niemann, who won the Jeddah tournament in Saudi Arabia last week for his second LIV victory in three starts, had a 68 and was 10 strokes behind Ancer heading into Sunday.

“I’m not going to be thinking about leading the tournament,” Ancer said. “I’m just going to go out there and stay in the present, go about my routine, and just keep doing the same thing. Try to focus on the shot that I’ve got in front of me.”

The Hong Kong tournament is the second of three LIV Golf events that are part of the Asian swing, with the third in early May in Singapore. The week before Singapore, the LIV series will be in the Pacific region with a second consecutive tournament at The Grange in Adelaide, Australia, from April 26-28.

The LIV tour will be in Miami from April 5-7.

European — Matteo Manassero, once a prodigy in European golf, stayed on course for a first win in more than a decade after retaining his one-stroke lead following the third round of the Jonsson Workwear Open at Edenvale, South Africa.

The Italian backed up his career-best 11-under 61 in Friday’s second round at Glendower Golf Club by shooting 67 to move onto 20-under par for the tournament. His nearest challengers are Shaun Norris (65) and Jordan Smith of England (65).

Manassero became the youngest ever winner on the European tour — at age 17 — at the Castelló Masters Costa Azahar in Spain in 2010. That was the first of four titles in a three-year stretch that included winning the tour’s flagship event — the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

He has since struggled and even dropped off the European tour, only to regain his card at the end of last year after some time on the second-tier Challenge Tour.

The 30-year-old Manassero is ranked No. 381.

The No. 449-ranked Norris and Smith, ranked No. 96, are previous winners on the European tour.

Oliver Bekker of South Africa (68) and Angel Hidalgo of Spain (67) are two shots back in a share of fourth place.







