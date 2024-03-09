UConn defeats Northeastern in overtime to win Hockey East women’s tournament title

Philips was put to work early, as UConn (25-7-5) established possession. The graduate student made several acrobatic saves, including two within three seconds at the midpoint of the first period. In the closing minutes of the first, Northeastern (25-11-3) had a sustained possession that included a quality look from Skylar Irving that went wide.

The six-time defending champions fell in a heartbreaker Saturday afternoon, losing to top-seeded UConn, 1-0, on Megan Woodworth’s goal late in overtime of the title game. Northeastern goaltender Gwyneth Philips made 52 saves.

Advertisement

Seven minutes into the second period, Northeastern earned the game’s first power play. UConn goalie Tia Chan made a glove save on a Katy Knoll shot to start her team’s penalty kill, and the defense stymied the rest of Northeastern’s chances. The remainder of the frame was back and forth, with Chan and Philips showing why they are two of the conference’s best goalies.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The physicality of the first two periods came to a head in the third. Two Northeastern players were called for cross-checking and tripping 1:30 into the period, giving UConn a two-player advantage. With a mere seven seconds left in penalty kill, Northeastern captain Megan Carter hit a UConn player in Philip’s crease, causing the player’s helmet to come off. She received a five-minute major and game misconduct.

Northeastern was relentless and UConn sloppy in the resulting five-minute power play. UConn forward Kat Stockdale took three promising shots on Philips, but she saved them all. Near the end of the penalty kill, Philips and defender Jules Constantinople found themselves tangled in front of the net, but somehow Philips made a save while conjoined. Despite the chaos and frustration regarding the ejection of its captain, Northeastern successfully killed off the major and held UConn off for the remainder of regulation, sending the game to overtime.

Advertisement

With 35 seconds remaining in OT, UConn’s Woodworth took advantage of a Northeastern player being out of position because of a hit, and scored just past Philips for the game-winner. The title is UConn’s first, and qualifies it for the NCAA Tournament for the first time.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.