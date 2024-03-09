She can pass, too: Caitlin Clark dishes 15 assists to lead Iowa to Big Ten final

MINNEAPOLIS — Caitlin Clark had 28 points to pad her all-time NCAA scoring total and matched a season high with 15 assists to lead third-ranked Iowa past Michigan, 95-68, in the Big Ten tournament semifinals.

Hannah Stuelke scored 16 points, Kate Martin added 13 points, and Sydney Affolter had the best all-around game with 12 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds, and 2 steals as the Hawkeyes (28-4) moved within one win of a third straight conference tournament title.

Iowa will play Nebraska for the championship Sunday. The Hawkeyes ran up a 54-16 points-in-the-paint advantage, founded by all the layups they set up with their season-high-tying 30 assists, and hit five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to finish it off and delight the Iowa-dominated sellout crowd that has flocked to see Clark and friends everywhere they play.