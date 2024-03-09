Third time was no fluke for Luke Sardone, Winchester boys’ hockey in thrilling Division 1 semifinal triumph in overtime

The sophomore got a pass from senior captain Danny Collins, dropped to a knee, and swept in the No. 11 Red & Black’s third overtime winner of the state tournament with 1:52 to go — this time, the final goal in a 3-2 semifinal win over No. 18 Arlington Catholic in front of a packed house Saturday night at Loring Arena.

FRAMINGHAM — After assisting Winchester’s previous two overtime winners in this tournament, Luke Sardone took his chance to send the Red & Black to TD Garden in stride.

“I know that we can beat any team we play if we make it to overtime,” Sardone said. “When you’re out there on the same side the student section’s on and you score a goal, you know that feeling of going to them after is just unreal. It makes it so much better when you score.”

Sardone’s heroics sent the Red & Black (16-9-1) — the last public school remaining in the Division 1 tournament — to the state final for the first time since 2019.

“The only public school to go to the Final Four, and to actually win in the Final Four and go to the Garden, not a lot of public schools have done that in the last five or so years,” Sardone said. “It’s an awesome feeling.”

Winchester took a 2-0 lead into the locker room after the first period, with Collins and sophomore Caiden Brady scoring the goals. But Arlington Catholic (12-11-1) battled back – sophomore Tyler Heldenbergh scored on a deflected effort near the end of the second, then junior Nico Tashjian scored on the power play in the opening minute of the third.

It took everything Winchester had to halt that momentum and find a way to win, but it’s what the Red & Black have done all tournament. They beat No. 22 Waltham in overtime in the first round, then toppled No. 6 Arlington in double overtime in the second round. In the quarterfinal, they dispatched No. 3 Catholic Memorial, 4-1. And know, they’ve made it to the state final.

“I told them before this whole playoff thing started, we’re writing our own story here, like a Netflix series,” said Winchester coach Gino Khachadourian. “We’re going to keep winning and keep going. Next page we turn, next series is coming out.”

