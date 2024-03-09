Top-seeded Tewksbury boys’ hockey rallies in third to KO No. 4 Woburn, punch ticket to Division 2 state final

Civitarese tied the game with the first goal of his career with 9:55 to play, and Lavoie scored the winner with 6:13 remaining to lift top-seeded Tewksbury over No. 4 Woburn, 6-4, in a thrilling Division 2 semifinal at Stoneham Arena.

Two of the hardest working members of the Redmen finally had their moment.

STONEHAM –– Tewksbury junior Jason Lavoie described it as the “greatest feeling ever.” Senior Peter Civitarese felt the same way.

The Redmen (21-3-0) will face the winner of No. 10 Duxbury (13-8-4) and No. 11 Boston Latin (15-8-0) in the state championship next Sunday at TD Garden, the second appearance in three seasons for the Redmen.

Civitarese buried a wrist shot glove-side, jumping twice in ecstasy before being engulfed by teammates.

“He is the hardest working kid out there all the time,” said Tewksbury coach Derek Doherty. “He just doesn’t stop.”

Lavoie charged hard to the net, receiving a pass from senior captain Tyler Barnes in the slot before finishing five-hole.

“It was the best feeling of my life,” said Lavoie, after netting his seventh goal of the season.

The Tanners (15-6-1) took the lead courtesy of junior Finn Murphy slotting a low angle shot shortside just 1:03 into the third period.

From there, it was all Redmen. After Lavoie lit the lamp, the Redmen kept the pressure up, hemming their opponents in their own zone before sophomore Tyler Bourgea scored an empty-netter to seal it with 23 seconds remaining.

Bourgea, up to 24 goals, finished with a pair of tallies and an assist for the evening.

“One thing about our kids is I always believed in them,” said Doherty. “We got down by one goal — we didn’t panic; we as a coaching staff didn’t panic.”

Bourgea and senior captain Matt Cooke scored within 37 seconds of each other to open the scoring, before Avery Powers and Niko Tortola equalized for Woburn in the first period.

The second period had a similar feel. Senior assistant captain Jeremy Insogna lit the lamp for the Redmen, the third member of their first line to score, before Dillon Scalesse pulled the Tanners even.

“It was a great, great matchup tonight,” said Doherty.

