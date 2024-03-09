No. 5 Dover-Sherborn/Weston boys’ hockey upsets top-seed Winthrop in Division 4 semifinal shootout

Brayden McKenna and Calvin Roman scored in the five-round shootout for the Raiders (20-4-0), while Michael Holgersen scored for Winthrop (16-4-2) after regulation and two overtime periods ended with the score deadlocked at 1-1.

For fifth-seeded Dover-Sherborn/Weston, those reps did not result in success during scrimmages and practices. But when the Raiders needed it most, they got a trip to TD Garden out of it after a 2-1 shootout win over top-seeded Winthrop in the Division 4 semifinals Saturday at Gallo Arena in Bourne.

Teams prepare for anything and everything in preparation for the postseason, and practicing shootouts is just one of those parts of the game that most teams will never need.

“We practice every scenario, both overtimes and shootouts. We had a couple scrimmages to get ready for [shootouts], and we never won when it came to the shootout,” said D-S/W fourth-year coach Alex Marlow. “In two scrimmages and multiple practices, I think we scored two goals. But all it took today was two.”

Dover-Sherborn/Weston's Brayden McKenna (left) battles with Winthrop's Pete Silverman for the puck in Saturday's Division 4 semifinal. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

But having yet another postseason game decided by something other than open ice play brought more criticism to the tournament format.

“Now I know what the Marshfield coach feels like,” Winthrop coach Dale Dunbar said of Marshfield’s Dan Connolly, who blasted the tournament format after his team’s shootout loss to Arlington Catholic on Thursday night. “It shouldn’t end in a shootout, especially in a game going to the Garden.

“It’s awful. Let it be on the ice. Let the kids who battled and battled [decide it. The shootout] takes everyone out of the game.”

D-S will play the winner of Sunday’s Hanover-Stoneham contest on St. Patrick’s Day for a state title.

“You dream about it as a kid,” said D-S/W goaltender Andrew Goldstein, who made 37 saves, and stopped three more in the shootout, including the game-clincher on Billy Hayes.

“I know it’s a week out but I know it’s going to be an awesome experience, and we’re going to do everything we can to come out on top.”

Goldstein was immense, particularly in the waning moments of periods, in limiting a Vikings offense that had been held to one goal just once during the regular season, and entered Saturday having outscored its three postseason opponents, 22-3.

McKenna scored on a shorthanded breakaway at 6:33 of the second period to tie the game, 1-1. He came in from the right and cut to the net and held the puck until the last possible second, with Winthrop goalie Mike Donahue sliding across the goal line.

Winthrop's Pete Silverman (20) rifles a shot past Dover-Sherborn/Weston goalie Andrew Goldstein for the first goal of Saturday's Division 4 semifinal won by Goldstein and D-S/Weston in a shootout at Gallo Arena in Bourne. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Pete Silverman gave Winthrop the lead on the power play at 11:46 of the first, firing home a shot from the left circle.

Goldstein would get the best of Silverman and the Vikings the rest of the game, however.

Both goalies were spectacular during the 4-on-4 and 3-on-3 overtimes. Goldstein denied Silverman with less than 10 seconds left in 4-on-4 after a beautiful move to his left to get off a shot, and Donahue (31 saves) reached back to deny Patrick Benson during the 3-on-3.

Division 3 state

Marblehead 2, Shawsheen 1 — Junior Kyle Hart and sophomore London McDonald each scored as the No. 6 Magicians (16-9-1) outlasted the No. 3 Rams (22-2-0) in a state semifinal at a sold-out Stoneham Arena.

Marblehead advances to the state championship for the first time since 2011, and will face either top-seeded Nauset or No. 12 Somerset Berkley next Sunday at TD Garden. It’s an incredible turnaround for coach Mark Marfione’s squad, which began the season with six straight defeats.

Hart kicked off the scoring at 9:21 of the first, finding a loose puck in the slot and backhanding it inside the right post for a power-play tally. Assists went to junior James Caeran and senior captain Hogan Sedky.

Shawsheen tied it up just 23 seconds into the second period, when senior Liam Milne ripped home a one-timer off a pass classmate Chase Darcey. Sophomore Jake Banda also picked up a helper on the play.

McDonald tallied the winner with 2:18 left in the second, reading Sedky wheeling around his own net and darting to the far blue line. Sedky connected with a home-run stretch pass on the tape, and McDonald buried a breakaway wrist shot over the glove of Rams senior goalie Mike Cedrone (21 saves).

“He knows how I play; I know how he plays,” said Sedky. “We work in practice all the time together. It’s not like we have to draw up the play. He senses me, I unleash it to him, and he does the dirty work. It was beautiful.”

Marblehead junior Leo Burdge stopped 23 shots, making the saves he needed to make as the Magicians kept shots out of dangerous areas.

“Leo’s been great,” said Marfione. “The kids trust him so much; he always steps up. And today, I don’t know how he kept the puck out of the net at the end of the game.”

Marblehead staved off a furious last-ditch onslaught from the Rams, killing off two penalties in the final 4:21. The Magicians stayed aggressive on the man down, denying weakside looks to the back post and keeping play on the perimeter.

Sophomore defenseman Toby Grenier made the save of the game, diving across the slot to negate a rebound in the slot with a minute to play.

Cam Kerry reported from Stoneham.