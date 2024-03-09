Top-seed Duxbury girls’ hockey beats No. 5 Algonquin to return to Division 2 state final

The Dragons (23-3-0) went down 1-0 early, when Algonquin freshman Ariya Tice knocked in a rebound on the power play — one of 16 total penalties in the game. But from that moment on, Duxbury kept the Titans (16-7-1) penned in their end, outshooting them 18-6 across the final two periods and 11-1 in the second.

With two goals from Addy Harrington and the winner from Megan Carney, the top-seeded Dragons took down No. 5 Algonquin, 3-1, in a Division 2 semifinal at Loring Arena in Framingham Saturday. They’ll next face either No. 2 Falmouth or No. 11 Marshfield as they look to repeat as state champion.

There’s just one stop left in Duxbury girls’ hockey’s title defense, and it’s on Causeway Street.

“Mike Tyson once famously said, ‘Everybody’s got a plan until they get punched in the mouth,’ ” Duxbury coach Dan Najarian said. “We got punched in the mouth, and that’s what happened in the first period.

“We got to the room, we’re able to regroup, reassess what’s going on, calm everything down, then we get a little puck luck.”

Harrington struck back at the start of the second, scoring on a power-play rebound to level the score.

Carney gave the Dragons the lead less than a minute into the third, when her clearance down the ice slipped through Algonquin goalie Addy Cagan (22 saves).

Moments later, the junior raced back to her own zone from the opposite goal line to lift the stick of Algonquin’s Maddy Glynn, who had nothing but fresh ice ahead of her on a breakaway.

“I saw the girl going, and [the thought] going through my head was, ‘This is win or go home,’ ” Carney said. “Right now, I’ve just got to give it my all and get back.”

The impact of that stick lift — especially after Harrington scored her second of the game minutes later — wasn’t lost on the Dragons’ locker room.

“That play made the season right there,” Najarian said. “You want to get a bench going in a hockey game? Have a backcheck and block a shot. I don’t know if you heard my bench, but it exploded.”

Senior goalie Anna McGinty made 12 saves for the Dragons in the win.

Duxbury goalie Anna McGinty makes one of her 12 saves as she protects the Dragons' lead in the third period in the Division 2 state semifinal against Algonquin Saturday at Loring Arena. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Division 1 state

Notre Dame (Hingham) 3, Malden Catholic 0 — A year after seeing an early lead slip away to Shrewsbury in the semifinals, Devon Moore and the top-seeded Cougars were not about to let history repeat itself.

The sophomore from Milton opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal in the first, and assisted on Lucy DelGallo’s goal in the third as NDA was dominant from the opening faceoff to the final horn in a 3-0 win over No. 4 Malden Catholic (16-4-4) at Gallo Arena in Bourne.

“I don’t think this team has ever forgot the feeling that we endured last year losing to Shrewsbury,” said Moore, whose team led 2-0 after one period, only to fall 4-3. “Going up 2-0 into the third period, the returners used that feeling to get hyped, get another goal and secure the win.”

Notre Dame (18-4-2) will face either No. 2 St. Mary’s or No. 11 Archbishop Williams at TD Garden next Sunday. The Cougars played both squads twice during the regular season, splitting with St. Mary’s and sweeping Archbishop Williams.

It will be Notre Dame’s first appearance in the final since 2019, when it lost to Wellesley in double overtime.

“I told the girls, ‘You get there.’ That’s the most exciting part,” said NDA coach John Findley. “You’re seniors and you’re playing the last game of everything you can do [at the Garden].”

In four playoff games, NDA has outscored the opposition, 15-2. Ava Larkin has recorded back-to-back shutouts and has not allowed a goal in eight straight periods.

Caroline Hartnett scored off a scrum in front of the MC net in the second period to give the Cougars a 2-0 lead.

Keith Pearson reported from Bourne.