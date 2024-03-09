Animated telecast ‘NHL Big City Greens Classic’ returns for Sunday’s Bruins game vs. Penguins

But don’t worry, the regular broadcast (featuring the full-size, non-animated Bruins) will still be available on ABC and ESPN+.

ESPN, Disney, and the NHL are once again partnering to present the “NHL Big City Greens Classic,” an alternate animated telecast that will feature real-time, virtually recreated animation of NHL players and teams modeled after characters on Disney Channel’s animated series “Big City Greens.”

Bruins fans watching Boston take on Pittsburgh this Sunday on ESPN+, Disney Channel, Disney XD, and Disney+ may notice the players look a little ... different.

The telecast will use two kinds of tracking technology to recreate the action on the ice as it’s happening in real time. NHL EDGE positional data (NHL Puck and Player tracking) and Hawk-Eye Innovations optical tracking will be used to inform player movement and recreate intricate details such as stick and limb movement.

Instead of Jim Montgomery presiding over Boston’s bench, “Big City Greens” character Gramma will coach the Bruins, while her grandson, Cricket, will coach the Penguins. Between periods, animated characters from the show will participate in a skills competition.

Drew Carter, Kevin Weekes, and Arda Öcal — the ESPN commentators calling the animated game — will wear virtual reality headsets throughout the broadcast to immerse themselves in the aminated world.

Last year’s “NHL Big City Greens Classic” featured the Capitals and the New York Rangers.

The cartoon telecast strategy is similar to the NFL and CBS trying to reach younger audiences by simultaneously broadcasting games on CBS and in Nickelodeon. The first NFL game broadcast on Nickelodeon was in 2021, and this season, Nickelodeon carried a Christmas game between the Raiders and Chiefs, as well as Super Bowl LVII.

