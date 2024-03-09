Rangers strongman Matt Rempe is almost as big as Zdeno Chara, but that’s likely where the comparison ends

Rempe, the 21–year-old Rangers behemoth, commanded center stage for the couple of weeks leading up to the league’s annual swap meet. His size alone (6 feet 7 inches, 240 pounds) drew the spotlight, as it did initially upon Zdeno Chara’s NHL arrival in the late 1990s, but it has been Rempe’s utter eagerness to fight, and eat some big punches in the exchanges, that has stirred up viewer juices like sugary springtime sap from a maple tree.

The NHL trade deadline has come and gone, so we now return you to the Original 32′s regularly scheduled programming, including the highly irregular case of one Matt Rempe .

Advertisement

So much for the fight game being dead in the New NHL, right? Out of the night, when the full moon is bright, comes a big kid, born in Calgary and straight from WHL “Slap Shot Deux” casting, willing to play his unique brand of 200-foot hockey, dragging his knuckles every inch of the way across the ice.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The guess here: It doesn’t end well for Rempe, unless he can lean on and develop an underlying set of hockey skills, something beyond his pterodactyl-like wingspan and ability to clamp down on a combatant’s sweater collar.

“Sorry, can’t go there,” said one team executive, requesting anonymity when asked whether Rempe could be the fight game’s renaissance man.

What if, added the team exec, one of Rempe’s opponents, or Rempe himself, is left permanently disabled, or fatally injured? We’re a long way from the rock ’em, sock ’em NHL of the 1960s and ‘70s. We live in litigious times. A bad outcome around Rempe could lead to a very bad day in the courtroom for the NHL.

“ ‘So, you allowed this to go on?’ ” said the exec, conjuring up the plaintiff’s courtroom case. “ ‘And by doing so, you encouraged it?’ Sorry, nope, I’m staying away from that one.”

Advertisement

The only real precedent here, pound for pound and inch for inch, is the phenomenal Chara, whose 1997-98 arrival with the Islanders had most pundits sizing up the unknown Slovakian strongman as a sideshow curiosity. The oversized son of an Olympic Greco-Roman wrestler, so went the narrative, at least would provide some bread-and-circus entertainment for fans already nearly a generation removed from the franchise’s dynasty days.

Mike Milbury, the Islanders general manager at the time, recently recalled his pre-draft interview with Chara.

“I asked, ‘So, can you fight?’ ” said Milbury. “And he looks over at me and says, with that deep voice, ‘Best not [expletive] with me.’ “

There was no telling, perhaps even on Chara’s part, how the next quarter-century would play out. In his rookie season (25 games), Big Z fought four times, including one bout with Louie DeBrusk (Jake DeBrusk’s father), making clear that, yes, he could handle all comers, and yes, they best stay away.

Otherwise, Chara was far more interested in developing his game and finding a skating lane that ultimately would last 1,680 regular-season and 200 playoff games. He was, for most of his career, a reluctant fighter, initially out of concern that he could be typecast and utilized as just a hired gun, and later because the exercise largely became a workplace annoyance. Also, along the way, the league embraced skill over violence, diminishing fighting’s place on the stage.

Advertisement

Milbury, still an ardent follower of the NHL, noted his range of emotions when asked if Rempe reminded him of a young Chara, who took his first NHL shifts at age 19.

“Most of the time, he’s dusting off his mitts,” said Milbury, chuckling in admiration. “I feel bad for him in some ways, because everyone feels now he’s obligated to fight, you know, it’s, ‘OK, it’s Rempe, he’s this size, let’s see what he’s got.’ He’s not even given the chance to see if he can play some, which I think he might be able to do. I guess it’s baptism by fire, based on his size — he’s huge! I guess he needs to get through this and earn people’s respect enough — not that I think that is necessary these days — but it’s sort of the traditional way to go about it.”

Rempe’s bouts, added Milbury, are even more striking because of his youthful looks, masked of late by raccoon-like black eyes after four bouts in his first eight games against Matt Martin (Islanders), Nicolas Deslauriers (Flyers), Mathieu Olivier (Blue Jackets), and Ryan Reaves (Maple Leafs).

“He seems willing enough,” said Milbury, who had his share of bouts in his playing days with the Bruins’ Lunchpail AC. “But sometimes I look at him and he looks like he’s 13, and I think, ‘Geez, he’s fighting Ryan Reaves, who’s like twice his age, done it a million times, and clearly has a stone head.’ I feel bad for [Rempe], actually, but I feel admiration for the fact that he’s got the courage and the willingness to put himself through it. I hope that he gets through it sooner rather than later so that he prove that he can be an effective player — third line, fourth line, or better — but I can’t figure that yet, because most nights he’s been in the penalty box for a good period of time.”

Advertisement

In summation, Milbury added, “I’d like to be able to look down the bench and see a guy like that in my jersey.”

Nonetheless, even as an admirer of the sweet science, Milbury does not see Rempe rekindling the NHL fight game.

“I can’t see it,” he said, “And there aren’t that many being groomed for that kind of role, and not many that are 6-8. I mean, Chara got through it. It’s pretty tough to fight a guy that big, especially after he learns how to do it. I saw [Chara] at times string a guy out, grab an opponent’s shoulder and string him out, with 6 inches of reach on him, and what’s the point of fighting a guy when you throw punches and you can’t hit him?

“I just don’t see it as a return to the Big Bad Bruins and the Broad Street Bullies. I think different forces will come to play, especially if someone gets seriously hurt.”

Zdeno Chara was a reluctant fighter throughout most of his career, but opponents knew not to mess with him. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

NOT QUITE A DONE DEAL

Chara almost

arrived earlier

And now, the rest of the story.

Buckle up, Bruins fans, this one is sure to leave a mark on the Black-and-Gold psyche.

Advertisement

Zdeno Chara, who came to the Bruins in the summer of 2006, ultimately to be perhaps the best free agent acquisition in the game’s history, was traded here five years earlier, during the June 2001 draft, in a deal that had the Bruins shipping Jason Allison to the Islanders.

Mike Milbury, fed up with the contract demands of Rich Winter, then Chara’s agent, struck a deal with Bruins GM Mike O’Connell that had Allison headed to Uniondale for Chara and center Dave Scatchard.

“I went to tell the owner,” recalled Milbury, referring to Charles Wang, “and he said, ‘You can’t make that deal.’ I said, ‘Why, Charles?’ And he said, ‘Because Dave Scatchard’s in the deal, and Dave Scatchard is the kind of guy we want.’ ”

Scatchard, 25 at the time, already had four years in the league. He was a reliable, albeit unspectacular, center.

“What do you mean?” an incredulous Milbury asked Wang.

The Islanders were desperate for a No. 1 pivot and Allison had just posted career highs for goals (36) and points (95) with the 2000-01 Bruins.

“ ‘Well, he visits sick kids in hospitals, and that’s the kind of guy I want on my team,’ ” said Milbury, recalling Wang’s response.

With eyes and Stanley Cup aspirations spinning, Milbury then turned around and flipped Chara, 24, to Ottawa, along with a first-round pick (Jason Spezza) and Bill Muckalt.

O’Connell followed up in October 2001 by sending the disgruntled Allison, along with Finnish winger Mikko Eloranta, to the Kings for refried B’s Glen Murray and Jozef Stumpel.

Allison was out of the NHL at 31 in the spring of 2006. Eloranta played two years in LA and headed back to finish his career in Europe. Murray logged six more years in Boston before retiring in 2008, on the same roster for two years with Chara as captain. Two years after his return to Boston, Stumpel was dished back to the Kings, and he finished his NHL career with the Panthers in 2008.

Chara, of course, played another 20-plus years before calling it quits at age 44 after a one-year twilight tour with the Islanders in 2021-22. Next up: a call from the Hall of Fame.

Milbury’s first glimpse of Chara was via videotape, brought to him by European scout Anders Kallur. The tape showed the towering defensemen going through agility drills with his coach in Prague. Months later, the Islanders picked Chara No. 56 in the 1996 draft.

“Took him some time to get where he was,” recalled Milbury. “He had a progression through his time in New York, and certainly in Ottawa, where he was relied on even more than New York. Because of his work ethic, and his intelligence and his sheer will, he made himself the player he was. He’s as self-made a player as I can remember.”

Had that deal gone through, Chara would have arrived in Boston at the same time Robbie Ftorek took over as the Bruins’ coach. Sergei Samsonov, Joe Thornton, and Bill Guerin were the top forwards. Sean O’Donnell, Hal Gill, Don Sweeney, and Nick Boynton were the mainstays on a backline still reeling from the trade that sent Ray Bourque to the Avalanche.

It was the money made available from Thornton’s departure that played a large part in Chara eventually signing in Boston in 2006. Imagine how the arc of history might have played out with Big Z and Jumbo Joe the twin towers here for a protracted run.

Zdeno Chara (far right) came to the Bruins in the summer of 2006 and became perhaps the best free agent acquisition in the game’s history. Jim Davis/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

ETC.

Flames didn’t get

much in return

The Flames ended up with most of what they wanted, cashing out their blue-chip trade pieces, including forward Elias Lindholm (Canucks) and defensemen Chris Tanev (Stars) and Noah Hanifin (Golden Knights).

That mega-talent drain left Flames GM Craig Conroy with one legit, plug-and-play NHLer in Andrei Kuzmenko, along with a ready-but-aged prospect in defenseman Daniil Miromanov and a smattering of draft picks, including a pair of first-rounders.

To sum up the return: meh.

But such is the mixed bag of going to market with players just weeks before they are eligible for unrestricted free agency on July 1. Granted, it’s armchair GM-ing at its finest, but that kind of return for three top-notch veterans does not play to the long-existing narrative that deadline dealing yields the best returns. Better to get to market sooner rather than later, and bid up the market when the supply side is weak and the gemstones shinier.

For the quality, longevity, and experience of the three parts leaving Calgary, including the 1,097 regular-season games they logged with the Flames, there wasn’t much pop in the return.

Your faithful puck chronicler reserves the right for a big ol’ mea culpa if one or both of the first-rounders (via Vancouver and Vegas) delivers an elite prospect to the Flames. That’s always the hope, of course, but hope is rarely reality. Unless something really goes awry in Vancouver or Vegas, Calgary’s picks portend to be, at best, middle first-rounders (12-20), but more likely toward the back end (25-32).

When the dealing was done, Conroy told the Calgary media he went to market insisting that a first-rounder be part of a Hanifin swap.

If the Bruins were among those with sincere interest, GM Don Sweeney would have had to consider giving up his first pick in 2025, potentially leaving the Bruins without a name to call in Round 1 for a fourth consecutive year. Not good business. Hanifin is a solid defenseman with size (6-3, 207) and elite wheels, but Repetitive First-Round Surrender Syndrome can be a GM killer.

Meanwhile, Calgarians don’t have to be told their favorite hockey team is officially in heavy reconstruction mode. Conroy, with less than a year in the GM’s chair, is charged with the renovation, a job made all the harder because of the high price and low performance of franchise center Jonathan Huberdeau.

Huberdeau was the prized piece then-GM Brad Treliving received when Matthew Tkachuk forced his trade to Florida (July 2022). The left-shot pivot then soon signed a whopping eight-year, $84 million extension. He has since been a crushing disappointment, and his $10.5 million AAV now a huge impediment to the makeover process.

Not interested in expansion

Stopped in for a visit while in Toronto with Brian Burke, now the executive director of the Professional Women’s Hockey League Players’ Association.

Long an NHL executive and a GM of multiple clubs, Burke remains an advocate of reducing the NHL schedule from 82 games to a figure in the low-70s. Amen here.

Burke is also dead-set against any idea of expansion.

“Thirty-two teams now,” he noted, “so fans are thinking, what, maybe their best chance of winning the Cup is every three years?”

The Maple Leafs, by the way, have been waiting since 1967.

Publicly, commissioner Gary Bettman has signaled no immediate plans for expansion. But with Seattle ponying up $650 million to make it the Original 32, 30 percent more than the $500 million Vegas paid, Burke envisions an entry fee of $1 billion for the next team or two added to the roster.

“No question, the owners will grab it,” said Burke, ex-of Providence College and Harvard Law School, “and their hands will go up so fast they’ll dislocate their shoulders reaching for it.”

Loose pucks

Morgan Geekie, Danton Heinen, and Charlie Coyle all collected their first career hat tricks this season, the first Boston triumvirate to do it since Milan Lucic, Blake Wheeler, and David Krejci in 2008-09. Over the 100 years of the Bruins’ ice age, it’s only the sixth time they’ve had three guys connect for their first hatties in the same season. The club record is four, established in 1958-59 by Vic Stasiuk, Don McKenney, Jean-Guy Gendron (top five all-time hockey name), and Bronco Horvath . . . Can’t let March 10 slide by without noting it would have been my old man’s 102nd birthday. Mel Dupont and I were side by each for my first Bruins game at the Garden (blue line, stadium seats) more than 60 years ago, a 3-3 tie with the Red Wings, in the era when the few reasons to watch included a Teddy Green fight, a John Bucyk goal, and the workhorse efforts of Eddie Johnston in net. “And watch Tommy Williams,” Mel reminded me, oh, the US-born winger’s every shift. “Hell of a skater, always watch the guys who can skate.” As I’ve learned over the decades to come, there’s so much more to it — IQ, courage, will, vision — but legs forever call the tune.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.