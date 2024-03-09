‘We’re ambassadors of the game’ sums up Red Sox’ trip to baseball-loving Dominican Republic

“We’re ambassadors of the game,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “It means a lot. Coming here to this stage, to this country — the passion and the knowledge they have for this beautiful game is second to none. The Dominican Republic and baseball, it’s magical.”

Yet Saturday night, those practical considerations represented footnotes in small print. Instead, the first of two exhibition games in the famed Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal represented a rare chance to step back and celebrate the sport — and to reinforce the connection between the deepest of grassroots in the game with its highest level.

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Yes, teams need to get ready for the season during spring training, and yes, the Red Sox and Rays are still checking boxes in the buildup to the start of the regular season in fewer than three weeks.

With the start of the two-game Dominican Republic Series between the Sox and Rays as part of MLB’s “World Tour,” players from the country had a first opportunity to celebrate that passion in their big league uniforms, while their other teammates got to appreciate the introduction to a different baseball culture.

For David Ortiz, who, along with fellow Hall of Famer and Red Sox teammate Pedro Martinez threw out first pitches, the occasion marked the source of both pride and, for current players, envy.

“A lot of Dominicans, they’re not able to go to the US to watch a Major League Baseball game, so whenever we can bring Major League Baseball into the country, people get very excited. I don’t remember seeing this stadium load up like it did even before the first pitch,” Ortiz said.

“I never had the opportunity to play in my country. But we always dreamed about this as a Dominican. We always dreamed about coming here with a major league ballclub to perform in front of our family and our friends and fans that basically watched us grow up, and come here in uniform and come and perform in front of them.”

Hall of Famers David Ortiz (left) and Pedro Martinez handled the first pitches at Quisqueya Stadium. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

In the morning, players from the Red Sox (Brayan Bello, Pablo Reyes) and Rays (Randy Arozarena, José Siri, Ronny Simon, and others) played vitilla — a Dominican version of stickball using broomsticks and bottle caps — and took part in other baseball activities with local children.

“I love everything about vitilla. That’s one of the first things we play when we’re kids,” Reyes said. “I still play vitilla when I’m here. It reminds me where I’m from. I’m never going to forget about it. That’s something I love — being able to play with the kids around my house. That’s something I love sharing with them.”

Reyes was just 6 years old when the Red Sox visited the Dominican during spring training in 2000, and doesn’t remember those games. However, plenty of his friends continue to speak of that game in a way that underscored for Reyes what this trip means.

“This moment, for us, is a special moment,” he said. “A lot of people [after this series was announced] said, ‘Oh, I remember when Boston was here [in 2000].’ Friends told me about it. They’ve kept it in their minds. They still remember that time, back in the day, and now we’re here again. It’s going to be the same for us.”

Josh Rawitch, president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, collected one of the plastic caps being used for the vitilla demonstration as a possible accession artifact, while promising there would be more potentially Hall-worthy mementos from the event.

The sense of national pride was amplified with the press conference in which Brayan Bello discussed his recently signed six-year, $55 million contract, and the opportunity to make it official in the country where he forged a challenging path into pro ball.

“I’m super-happy and super-grateful to be able to do this here in front of my family and friends,” a beaming Bello said via translator Carlos Villoria-Benítez. “I hope you can tell from my face but I’m very happy I can tell you, very happy to do it here.”

Dominican Republic native Rafael Devers high-fived his Red Sox teammates, including one holding the country's flags, during introductions. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Rafael Devers, meanwhile, appreciated the opportunity to play in the Dominican for the first time since he did so for the Escogido Leones (whose home park is Quisqueya) in winter ball after the 2016 season, when he had yet to reach the upper levels of the minors. Prior to Saturday’s game, he was thrilled at the prospect of stepping back onto a familiar field at a very different career stage as a recognizable representative of two baseball cultures.

“Dominican fans are happy. They’re going to be loud. They’re going to be screaming. They’re like nobody else. With Boston fans, they always love you. They always support you,” Devers said through Villoria-Benítez. “For me to be able to play here and play for Boston is very great.”

The amplified excitement level for an exhibition game was palpable. While signs around Quisqueya suggested that musical devices and noise-makers would be prohibited, an MLB official chuckled at the notion that the rule would be enforced.

Thankfully, it wasn’t, allowing the teams to play against the backdrop of horns, cowbells, and percussive energy that transformed even a mundane exhibition game (whose outcome was utterly unimportant) into an event that participants and spectators alike will likely remember for years to come.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.