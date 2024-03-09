Saturday’s spring training report: Red Sox shut out Rays in opener in Dominican Republic

BREAKDOWN: In front of a crowd of 11,853 at Estadio Quisqueya in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Ceddanne Rafaela jump-started the Red Sox offense with a bases-loaded, two-run double, exhibiting an approach that is helping him make a case to be the Opening Day center fielder. He took four straight pitches to get ahead 3-1, then turned on a full-count fastball on the inner half. Enmanuel Valdez later jolted his home crowd with a solo homer down the right-field line. Red Sox pitchers Kutter Crawford and Josh Winckowski contributed three shutout innings apiece.

NEXT: On Sunday at Quisqueya Stadium. Righthander Garrett Whitlock starts for the Sox against Rays righty and Northeastern University alum Aaron Civale. The game will be on NESN and WEEI.

Advertisement

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.