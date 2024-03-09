Revolution drop to 0-3 in MLS after surrendering a hat trick in Atlanta

A Giorgos Giakoumakis hat trick within a 19-minute span in the second half for Atlanta United condemned the Revolution to a 4-1 loss Saturday and an 0-3 start to their MLS season.

Captain Carles Gil got New England on the scoreboard in the 83rd minute off an assist from Esmir Bajraktarevic.

Giakoumakis scored in the 60th and 74th minute after converting the second of two penalties for Atlanta (2-1) in the 55th minute. The Greek forward earned the first penalty in the final minute of the first half, and Thiago Almada converted from the spot.