Jacob McLoughlin comes up clutch for Sharon boys’ basketball in Division 2 quarterfinal win over Scituate

It prompted Sharon’s student section to storm the court at the end of Saturday’s Division 2 quarterfinal at Stoughton High School.

STOUGHTON — Jacob McLoughlin scored on a traditional 3-point play to retake the lead for good, made two free-throws to ice it, and, when a loose ball found his hands, made a jubilant toss as the buzzer sounded on No. 7 Sharon’s 58-54 victory over No. 15 Scituate.

In a game that featured more than 20 lead changes and ties combined, the final two minutes belonged to McLoughlin and the seventh-seeded Eagles (16-7), who earned a berth in the Division 2 semifinals against No. 14 Bedford at a time, date, and location to be determined.

“I feel like I always stay calm under pressure and I believe in myself,” said McLoughlin, who scored 13 points, none bigger than his pair of free throws with four seconds remaining. “I wasn’t too worried.

“I’ve been here before.”

The Eagles emerged over the pesky Sailors (20-5), a squad Sharon coach Andrew Ferguson believed was “under-seeded.” Sharon couldn’t host because of a previously scheduled commitment at its gym.

“We don’t want to end this run,” said a sweat-drenched Ferguson. “I was super nervous early in the day, but then like 2:30-3 [p.m.] hit and a calm kind of came over me. I didn’t feel nervous throughout the entire game until maybe those last couple of foul shots there.”

Seniors Anthony Piron (14 points), McLoughlin and Nate Katznelson (10 points) led the way for Sharon. Senior Michael Porter paced Scituate, who upset No. 2 Leominster in the second round of the tournament Tuesday, with a game-high 23 points.

Scituate led by as much as 9 midway through the second quarter, but Sharon clawed back to take a one-point halftime lead. Piron and McLoughlin went a perfect 5-of-5 from the free-throw line in the closing seconds to ice it.

“We’ve had some struggles throughout the season, but the past couple of months we’ve done a great job of coming together,” McLoughlin said. “I don’t know if there’s anyone that can stop us when we’re at full strength.”