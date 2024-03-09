A Trent Brown reunion with the Patriots seems unlikely: ‘I think we’re both looking in different directions.’

Trent Brown’s time with the Patriots appears to be coming to an end.
Speaking to Zig Fracassi of SiriusXM NFL Radio (h/t ESPN’s Mike Reiss), the offensive tackle said, “I think we’re both looking in different directions.”
🏈On moving on from New England: "I think we're both looking in different directions."— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 10, 2024
🏈 On Mike Onwenu: "I don't think I've ever seen him do it, but I think he could probably play center too. I think he has the mind for it ... To play both guard [spots] and right tackle at a… https://t.co/wwyFONDDGx
The 30-year-old is slated to hit the free agent market next week. Brown finished his second stint with New England. He won a Super Bowl in his first season with the Patriots before leaving as a free agent to join the Raiders in 2019. The team traded him to Foxborough in 2021, and Brown agreed to a two-year deal the following year.
Advertisement