patriots

A Trent Brown reunion with the Patriots seems unlikely: ‘I think we’re both looking in different directions.’

By Staff reportsUpdated March 9, 2024, 38 minutes ago
Trent Brown sounds like he's played his last game as a Patriot.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Trent Brown’s time with the Patriots appears to be coming to an end.

Speaking to Zig Fracassi of SiriusXM NFL Radio (h/t ESPN’s Mike Reiss), the offensive tackle said, “I think we’re both looking in different directions.”

The 30-year-old is slated to hit the free agent market next week. Brown finished his second stint with New England. He won a Super Bowl in his first season with the Patriots before leaving as a free agent to join the Raiders in 2019. The team traded him to Foxborough in 2021, and Brown agreed to a two-year deal the following year.

