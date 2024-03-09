Injury-plagued UConn lose star center, but get past Providence behind Paige Bueckers

Freshman KK Arnold added 17 points and the Huskies, who went undefeated in the Big East during the regular season, advanced to a conference semifinal for the 36th straight season.

Paige Bueckers scored 29 points and top-seeded Connecticut (27-5) beat ninth-seeded Providence, 86-53, in the Big East quarterfinals despite losing star center Aaliyah Edwards while up by just six points in the second half.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — No. 9 UConn has become used to overcoming injuries and the Huskies women’s basketball team had to do it again Saturday.

Edwards had 12 points before leaving the game in the second half with a facial injury. Her status for the rest of the tournament was unclear after the game.

Advertisement

UConn entered the tournament with just eight available players, having already dealt with five season-ending injuries.

“It’s just been numbing for us to the point where there was nothing much you could say other than, ‘This is it, this is what we’ve got,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Senior guard Grace Efosa, a Lawrence native and Whittier Tech graduate, had 23 points and eight rebounds for Providence, which finished the season at 13-20.

The Friars trailed by just 10 points at halftime and scored the first 5 points of the second half.

“I have been really working on getting our women to start out strong, and that’s something that is important, I think, for really good teams,” Providence coach Erin Batth said. “But then you have to finish as well.”

It was 41-35 when Edwards took an elbow to the face from Sarah Bandoma, who hails from Johnston, R.I., four minutes into the third quarter. The senior center, who came into the game averaging 17.9 points and 9.5 rebounds, had to be helped to the locker room.

Bueckers missed both free throws on the intentional foul, but UConn responded to the injury by outscoring Providence, 45-18, the rest of the way.

Advertisement

“Once Aaliyah went down, we kind of called a huddle and we were talking about just how locked in we were going to have to be, how extra focused we were going to have to be,” said Bueckers, who had nine rebounds and six assists in the game.

Bueckers’s 3-pointer sent the Huskies into the fourth quarter leading, 62-45, and a jumper from backup center Ice Brady put the Huskies up 67-47.

Friars star Olivia Olsen, who was dealing with an ankle injury, played just 19 minutes and scored just 2 points.

Edwards returned to the bench with cotton plugs in both nostrils with just over five minutes left in the game and UConn leading, 74-51, and was greeted with a thunderous ovation.

“Just to have her out there, just to see that she was OK, was huge,” Bueckers said.