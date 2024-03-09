Worcester South reaches Division 2 semifinal with lights-out 3-point shooting vs. Notre Dame (Hingham)

Worcester South will face seventh-seeded Northampton, a 55-52 quarterfinal winner over No. 2 Walpole, at a date and neutral site to be determined.

The sixth-seeded Colonels splashed 12 3-pointers en route to a 71-46 victory over No. 3 Notre Dame Academy (Hingham) Saturday at Norwell High, to reach the Division 2 semifinals for the first time in decades.

Every time the game got close, Worcester South had an answer.

Senior Naima Bleou (16 points, 10 rebounds) and sophomore Madi Leighton (12 points) each hit four from beyond the arc.

“We handled the pressure well,” said South coach Diago McClain. “That’s what I was most proud of. They held their composure. They hit big shots when we needed it.”

Junior Bryan Bascones registered 18 points and eight rebounds for South (22-1), and senior Anitsy Robles recorded the first triple-double of her career (17 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists).

Sophomore Ava McCollom and freshman Lydia Charlonne were strong guarding the perimeter, holding sisters Ava and Elle Orlando to 10 combined points.

“It was incredible,” said Robles. “We work hard. We’re all together as a team, that’s what we all do. I’m proud of all of them.”

Though the team hit three 3-pointers in a row to start the second quarter, it was really the second half (15-7 in the third; 22-11 in the fourth) where the Colonels took charge and put the game away.

“All year long we’ve been a second half team,” said McClain. “It went back and forth. We hit some big shots in the start of the fourth. Our confidence was above and beyond.

“They used all their skills and it showed.”

It was another step forward for NDA (21-2), which lost to a finalist in the first round last year and now reached the quarters. With three seniors (two starters) departing from this year’s team, junior Effie Giannopoulos, who scored a game-high 19 points, and the Orlando sisters are slated to return next year along with with their mother, Nickie Orlando, as NDA’s coach.

“We came up short today, but overall I’m just so proud of what this team has been able to accomplish,” said Nickie Orlando. “Fifteen years ago, they won the state [title], so it’s been a long run since they got to the round of eight.”

Division 1 State

Springfield Central 59, Central Catholic 40 — The third-seeded Golden Eagles (20-3) were everywhere defensively, forcing 20 turnovers and holding the No. 6 Raiders (18-5) to just 26 percent from the field to advance to semifinal matchup against No. 2 Wachusett (time, date, venue TBD).

Angela Hector (14 points), Alaysia Hondon and Tyler Swan led the way offensively, scoring 11 points apiece, but it was at the other end where the Eagles won the quarterfinal matchup, allowing only 14 points over the second and third quarters to open up a 15-point lead heading into the final frame. Sophomore Lilly Phillips had 10 points to lead the Raiders.

Correspondent Sam Robb O’Hagan contributed to this story.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.