At least 10 dead and 10 missing as landslide and flash floods hit Indonesia’s Sumatra island

PADANG, Indonesia (AP) — Torrential rains have triggered flash floods and a landslide on Indonesia’s Sumatra island, killing at least 10 people and leaving 10 others missing, officials said Saturday.

Tons of mud, rocks and uprooted trees rolled down a mountain late Friday, reaching a river that burst its banks and tore through mountainside villages in Pesisir Selatan district of West Sumatra province, said Doni Yusrizal, who heads the local disaster management agency.

Rescuers pulled out seven bodies in the worst-hit village of Koto XI Tarusan, and recovered two others in two neighboring villages, said National Disaster Management Agency's spokesperson Yusrizal. Ten are still missing.