Watch: John Cena strips down to present award for costume design at 2024 Oscars

John Cena gave the audience an eyeful with his appearance at the 2024 Oscars on Sunday night.
The actor, WWE star, and West Newbury native stripped down to present the award for best costume design, a stunt that paid tribute to what host Jimmy Kimmel described as “the craziest moment in Oscar history.” At the 46th Academy Awards in 1974, a streaker interrupted the ceremony as Elizabeth Taylor was about to receive an award, Kimmel told the audience.
“Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today,” Kimmel said as he brought Cena, who has a small, mermaid-themed cameo in the Oscar-nominated film “Barbie,” on stage wearing nothing but sandals and the envelope with the winners’ names to cover him up. “You’re the worst,” Cena said.
“Costumes, they are so important,” he said in the buff. “Maybe the most important thing there is.”
Unfortunately, the predicament made it hard for Cena to open the envelop to look at the winner’s name, which ultimately awarded “Poor Things” with best costume design.
Watch the full Oscars moment below.
Matt Juul can be reached at matthew.juul@globe.com.