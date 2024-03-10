Watch: John Cena strips down to present award for costume design at 2024 Oscars

John Cena gave the audience an eyeful with his appearance at the 2024 Oscars on Sunday night.

The actor, WWE star, and West Newbury native stripped down to present the award for best costume design, a stunt that paid tribute to what host Jimmy Kimmel described as “the craziest moment in Oscar history.” At the 46th Academy Awards in 1974, a streaker interrupted the ceremony as Elizabeth Taylor was about to receive an award, Kimmel told the audience.

“Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today,” Kimmel said as he brought Cena, who has a small, mermaid-themed cameo in the Oscar-nominated film “Barbie,” on stage wearing nothing but sandals and the envelope with the winners’ names to cover him up. “You’re the worst,” Cena said.