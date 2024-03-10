fb-pixelJohn Cena Oscars 2024: Watch star strip down for award appearance Skip to main content

Watch: John Cena strips down to present award for costume design at 2024 Oscars

By Matt Juul Globe Staff,Updated March 10, 2024, 13 minutes ago
From left: Jimmy Kimmel joins John Cena on stage to present the award for best costume design during the 96th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.AMIR HAMJA/NYT

John Cena gave the audience an eyeful with his appearance at the 2024 Oscars on Sunday night.

The actor, WWE star, and West Newbury native stripped down to present the award for best costume design, a stunt that paid tribute to what host Jimmy Kimmel described as “the craziest moment in Oscar history.” At the 46th Academy Awards in 1974, a streaker interrupted the ceremony as Elizabeth Taylor was about to receive an award, Kimmel told the audience.

“Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today,” Kimmel said as he brought Cena, who has a small, mermaid-themed cameo in the Oscar-nominated film “Barbie,” on stage wearing nothing but sandals and the envelope with the winners’ names to cover him up. “You’re the worst,” Cena said.

“Costumes, they are so important,” he said in the buff. “Maybe the most important thing there is.”

Unfortunately, the predicament made it hard for Cena to open the envelop to look at the winner’s name, which ultimately awarded “Poor Things” with best costume design.

Watch the full Oscars moment below.

Matt Juul can be reached at matthew.juul@globe.com.

