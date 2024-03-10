Photos: See stars hit the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars

The biggest stars in Hollywood are starting to hit the red carpet for Sunday night’s 96th Academy Awards.
This year’s celebration, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, will kick off its broadcast at 7 p.m. on ABC, with comedian Jimmy Kimmel returning to serve as host. A number of notable names are also slated to appear as presenters, including Anya Taylor-Joy, Ariana Grande, and Matthew McConaughey.
The night is poised to be a big one for director Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster biopic “Oppenheimer,” which leads the field with 13 Oscar nominations, including best picture and best director, plus a best actor nod for lead Cillian Murphy. Meanwhile, fellow summer sensation “Barbie” is also up in several categories, including best picture.
Advertisement
Although director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie didn’t earn nominations, “Barbie” co-star America Ferrera scored a best supporting actress nomination, while Ryan Gosling earned a nod for best supporting actor. Gosling is slated to take the stage Sunday night for a performance of “I Am Ken,” which is up for best original song.
A pair of films shot and set in Massachusetts are vying for best picture as well, with “American Fiction” and “The Holdovers” both looking to upset frontrunner “Oppenheimer.” “The Holdovers” star Paul Giamatti is also up for best actor, while Da’Vine Joy Randolph is a favorite in the best supporting actress category for her work in director Alexander Payne’s comedy.
See below for the latest updates on all the red-carpet looks from the 2024 Oscars.
Matt Juul can be reached at matthew.juul@globe.com.