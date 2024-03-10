Photos: See stars hit the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars

The biggest stars in Hollywood are starting to hit the red carpet for Sunday night’s 96th Academy Awards.

This year’s celebration, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, will kick off its broadcast at 7 p.m. on ABC, with comedian Jimmy Kimmel returning to serve as host. A number of notable names are also slated to appear as presenters, including Anya Taylor-Joy, Ariana Grande, and Matthew McConaughey.

The night is poised to be a big one for director Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster biopic “Oppenheimer,” which leads the field with 13 Oscar nominations, including best picture and best director, plus a best actor nod for lead Cillian Murphy. Meanwhile, fellow summer sensation “Barbie” is also up in several categories, including best picture.